Female Student Falls To Death At Heng Ee High School In Penang

A 14-year-old female student died after falling from a building at Heng Ee High School in Penang on Monday (18 November), marking the third such incident in Malaysian schools since October.

The Form 2 student fell at approximately 4:45 pm, prompting an immediate response from school authorities who called for emergency services.

Despite being rushed to hospital, she succumbed to her injuries about an hour later at around 5:30 pm.

Police arrived at the scene by 7 pm and cordoned off the area for investigation.

The school has restricted access to the campus and deployed teachers to the hospital to monitor the situation.

Families Seek Answers as School Remains Silent

Two family members were seen waiting outside the morgue at Penang General Hospital but declined to comment.

The school administration has yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

This latest tragedy follows two similar cases in recent months.

On 1 October, a Form 1 student died after falling from the eighth floor of Kuen Cheng High School in Kuala Lumpur.

Just over a month later, on 7 November, a 16-year-old male student fell to his death at a private school in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.

The series of incidents has raised concerns about student welfare and mental health support in Malaysian schools.

No Foul Play Suspected

Northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rozak Muhammad stated that following an investigation, the case has been classified as sudden death, with no criminal elements involved.

In a statement, he said the district police received a report from a doctor at Penang General Hospital around 5:57 pm yesterday, which corresponded with the earlier reports of the falling incident.

He added that police will conduct further investigations based on the relevant ‘Laporan Mati Mengejut’ (sudden death report).

Abdul Rozak also urged the public to refrain from making unnecessary speculations about the case, which could hamper police investigations.

Parts of this article were adapted from China Press.

If you need help or someone to talk to, here’s a list of helplines:

Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service

Tel: 03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392

Talian Kasih

Tel: 15999 or Whatsapp 019-2615999

Befrienders KL

Tel: 03-7627 2929

Website: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia

Talian Buddy Bear (For children, toll-free, 6pm-12am)

Tel: 1800-18-BEAR or 1800-18-2327

FB Messenger: buddybear.humankind

MySejahtera Digital Healthcare

In the app, click on ‘MyMinda.’

