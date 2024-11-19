Dr M Claims All Signboards At Unknown Mall In Chinese With English Translations – “I Felt I Was In China”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad claimed that a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur does not have Malay language signs but instead displays numerous Chinese signs with English translations, making him feel like he is in China.

In a social media post, he shared that he observed this phenomenon while driving around the city during weekends and visiting some malls, which he noted were even larger than those in Tokyo or London.

This led him to question whether this was still Malaysia or if it had become part of China.

I can understand English signs, and even Japanese signs have English translations, but what about these Chinese signs with oversized characters?

Beyond Right or Wrong

Dr Mahathir also referenced reports from Chinese media outlets describing Malaysia as “Little China,” noting that among Southeast Asian nations, Malaysia stands unique in its display of sizeable Chinese signage in commercial areas.

The real question isn’t whether Dr Mahathir is right or wrong.

As Malaysia increasingly becomes a hub for Chinese investment and tourism, where do we draw the line between welcoming international presence and preserving our unique Malaysian identity?

Before rushing to label Mahathir’s comments as anti-Chinese, consider this: Japan, a country fiercely proud of its identity, incorporates English in its signage while maintaining its cultural essence.

Singapore, with its Chinese majority, carefully balances four languages in public spaces. Why can’t Malaysia strike a similar balance?

sebagai seorang obses dengan tipografi papan tanda, saya setuju dengan beliau



don't get me wrong. i'm all for bilingualism (BM & EN) or heck, even trilingualism (+CN) but when there's no BM, it irks me a little bit https://t.co/nP2uP8bwLS pic.twitter.com/MAb3ySZ1mI — harith (@harithilmi) November 19, 2024

