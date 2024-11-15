[Watch] 12-Year-Old Boy Cares For Stroke-Stricken Mother Alone In Hospital

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Imagine being just 12 years old, an age when most children are playing with friends or worrying about homework.

But for young Iman, his world revolves around a hospital ward in Terengganu, where his mother lies helpless after suffering a stroke.

In a heart-wrenching scene that has touched many, this young boy was observed sleeping on the cold hospital floor, eating his meals cross-legged beside his mother’s bed, and performing tasks that would challenge even adults.

Without hesitation or complaint, Iman changed his mother’s diapers and helped with her personal care—responsibilities far beyond his years.

The story came to light when a fellow patient’s family member shared a video on TikTok (@norasni31) about witnessing the boy’s dedication at Sultan Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ).

A Child’s Extraordinary Love

According to the TikTok post, the reality of their situation cuts even deeper – Iman is an only child, and his mother is a single parent.

During my stay in the ward, he was alone caring for his stroke-affected mother. He was constantly attending to her needs, ensuring she was comfortable.

While doctors worried whether Iman could fully grasp the complexity of his mother’s condition, his actions spoke of an understanding that transcends age – the pure, unconditional love of a son for his mother.

There is, however, a silver lining to this touching tale.

A Ray of Hope

Recent updates reveal that Iman’s mother has been discharged and is recovering at home with relatives’ support.

Iman has since returned to where he belongs – school.

The story has sparked an outpouring of support from strangers moved by this extraordinary display of filial devotion.

[For those wishing to help this remarkable mother-son duo, contact details are available through private message with the original TikTok poster @norasni31]

