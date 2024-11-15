Mount Kinabalu Porter Carries Malaysia’s Hopes Against Global Ultra-Trail Elite In Taiping

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When Daved Simpat shoulders his 45kg porter load up Mount Kinabalu, he’s not just carrying tourists’ dreams to the summit – he’s training for his own mountain challenge.

The 42-year-old father of two from Kota Belud, Sabah, is preparing for his third 100km ultra-trail run at the prestigious Malaysia Ultra-Trail by Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) in Taiping, Perak, starting tomorrow (16 November) at 3 am.

Last year, he finished in 12 hours, 15 minutes and 40 seconds to win the 100 km race at The North Face Malaysia Mountain Trail Festival, also in Taiping.

This year, I’m aiming to break 12 hours.

Summit Service to Racing Glory: Balancing Family, Work and Dreams

It’s an ambitious goal for someone who started his running journey just a decade ago, but Simpat’s daily work as a mountain porter for the past 15 years has prepared him well for the challenges ahead.

His recent achievement at the Mount Kinabalu Climbathon International – completing the 26km summit route in just 3 hours and 36 minutes – speaks volumes about his readiness for the upcoming UTMB event, which draws approximately 3,000 runners from over 60 countries.

Simpat, a Dusun, also secured first place in the Most Beautiful Thing 2024 – 50 Km race and has an impressive UTMB Index of 798, showcasing his elite performance.

For Simpat, who juggles training with his porter duties and family life, this race represents more than just a finishing time.

“Every step on the trail is a step toward showing my children that dreams are worth pursuing,” he tells TRP, packing a tissue in his running vest—a humble reminder that even ultra-runners need to prepare for life’s basic necessities.

Dawn of Dreams: Where Every Runner’s Story Converges

As dawn approaches on race day, Simpat will join thousands of other runners, each carrying their own stories of determination.

Some will be chasing podium positions, mindful of the 15-item mandatory gear check that could result in penalties if incomplete.

Locals pose with Venerable Jino, a Korean Buddhist monk, who will be among the participants. He is known for undertaking a remarkable 5,255 km challenge running from Los Angeles to New York to promote peace and reconciliation. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Others will simply aim to finish, staying within the marked cone lines and respecting the trail by not littering.

For this mountain porter from Sabah, it’s another step in a journey that began on Malaysia’s highest peak, proving that with determination, the path from porter to ultra-runner is just a matter of putting one foot in front of the other.

Safety First: Race Director Sets Clear Guidelines for Ultra Challenge

Race Director Eugene Tan, addressing the participants at the pre-race briefing, emphasizes that while the course is one of the most well-marked ultra trails in the region, runners must be vigilant about following rules.

“No beep, no race. No shoes, no race,” he states firmly, referring to the mandatory safety equipment checks.

An energetic lion dance performance by Taiping Wei Wu captivates participants during the pre-race briefing of the Malaysia Ultra-Trail by UTMB, offering international runners a taste of local cultural heritage. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Participants can choose between 50km and 100km races, passing through the picturesque Taiping Lake Garden and the lush jungles surrounding Maxwell Hill.

The route will also take runners through housing areas, with eight checkpoint stations providing necessary hydration support.

At the same time, Tan reminded participants to be mindful of water conservation at checkpoints and, most importantly, to prioritize their well-being over race performance.

Participants observe a minute of silence before the start of the Malaysia Ultra-Trail by Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) in Taiping, praying for a smooth and successful race ahead. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

