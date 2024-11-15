Iconic Penang ‘Octopus Bridge’: Demolish Or Upgrade? Have Your Say!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

For decades, the distinctive concrete walkways of George Town’s Octopus Bridge have been a familiar sight for locals and tourists alike.

Now, its future hangs in the balance as authorities consider whether to demolish or upgrade the 30-year-old structure.

The pedestrian bridge connecting major thoroughfares at Pangkor Road, Dr Lim Chwee Leong Road, and Carnarvon Road has seen better days despite a 2017 upgrade that added escalators, elevators, and shelter.

Regular users cite frequent elevator breakdowns and safety concerns, particularly at night.

Demolish or Preserve?

The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has launched a public consultation that will run from today (15 November) until 15 February next year.

Do you agree with its demolition? MBPP wants your opinion.

Options under consideration include repurposing spaces for food vendors and cultural performances.

The survey questions include:

Frequency of elevator breakdowns

Satisfaction with lighting conditions

Cleanliness of the bridge

Safety and comfort levels when using the bridge

Adequacy and clarity of signage

Suitable activities for the bridge (food/beverage sales, handicraft sales, entertainment like band performances, others)

Needed improvements

Agreement with demolition plans

A Look Back and Forward

Built in 1993 for RM1.25 million, the bridge represents more than just infrastructure for many Penangites.

It resembles an ‘octopus’ due to its design with multiple access points.

According to the statement, Ensignia Construction Sdn Bhd, under its corporate social responsibility initiative, began upgrade works in 2015 and completed them in December 2017.

The improvements included installing three escalators, four elevators, shelters, and floor tiles.

MBPP also installed CCTV cameras and lighting systems around the bridge to ensure user safety.

Octopus Bridge over Penang Rd is well on track.. with escalator & lift !! TQ #MBPP & Ensignia Construction.

