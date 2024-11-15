Container Crushes Woman In Penang: Heartbreaking Last Words: “Mommy, It Hurts So Much!”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

“Mommy, it hurts so much!” These were the last words of a 21-year-old woman who was crushed when a trailer container slid off during a sharp turn, resulting in one death and one injury.

Lee Zi Rou used her last bit of strength to make a phone call to her mother before passing away at a traffic light junction in Bukit Tengah, Penang.

At the funeral parlour, the victim’s 42-year-old mother, Lim Xiao Ling told the press that she received her daughter’s last phone call at 9:24 am on Wednesday (13 November).

After her daughter uttered the sentence, it was followed by a cry, after which there was silence.

I asked her where she was, but there was no response. I knew something had happened.

After the call disconnected, she tried calling back, but there was no answer.

Mother Searched Along Work Route

The mother then searched along the route her daughter usually takes to work, continuously trying to call her.

Later, a man answered the phone and told Lim her daughter’s location and that she was trapped under a container.

Lim rushed to the scene immediately after learning the location, arriving within about 10 minutes, but her daughter had already passed away.

While recounting her daughter’s last phone call, Lim and her three daughters broke down in tears.

I saw her in the car, and I kept begging people to save my daughter, but they couldn’t move the container. Not being able to save my daughter breaks my heart. Yesterday at the scene, I almost suffocated.

“Can’t Save My Daughter, My Heart Aches”

Lim, who spoke to China Press, said she still hears her daughter’s last words every moment.

These were my daughter’s last words. I thought she could definitely be saved because she was still able to call me.

She also mentioned that when she received her daughter’s call yesterday, she had a bad feeling because she had always told her daughters not to call her unnecessarily and to use WhatsApp instead, as she worried about bad things happening.

The deceased was the second of four sisters.

Driver’s Behavior Sparks Outrage

In another development, the lorry driver who caused Lee’s death casually flashed a ‘peace’ sign to the press.

The man made this gesture when he arrived at the Bukit Mertajam Magistrates’ Court Complex at 8:20 am on Thursday (14 November) for his remand order.

He was subsequently remanded for four days until 17 November.

Initial drug and alcohol screening tests conducted on the driver came back negative.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which deals with causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.