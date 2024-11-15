A Taste of Italy Comes to Malaysia: Week-Long Celebration of Mediterranean Cuisine

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

For Malaysians dreaming of an Italian getaway but haven’t made it to Rome yet, here’s the next best thing—the latest edition of the Week of Italian Cuisine in the World 2024 brings authentic Italian flavours right to our doorstep.

From 18 to 24 November, food lovers can embark on a culinary journey through Italy without leaving Malaysia.

A total of 26 restaurants nationwide will serve specially curated menus showcasing the best Mediterranean cuisine.

This annual celebration isn’t just about pizza and pasta – it’s a deep dive into Italy’s rich culinary heritage and the health-conscious Mediterranean diet that’s captured global attention.

“It’s about experiencing Italy through its flavours,” said Massimo Rustico, Italian Ambassador to Malaysia.

Each dish tells a story of tradition, region, and family heritage.

Star Chefs Share Italian Expertise

The highlight for local foodies will be the chance to taste genuine Italian cuisine prepared by acclaimed chefs, including EQ Kuala Lumpur’s Executive Chef Federico Michieletto, who demonstrated the art of making traditional Radicchio Risotto at the launch event.

There’s more good news for aspiring chefs —Chef Michieletto will conduct exclusive masterclasses at Berjaya TVET College and Taylor’s University.

Health-conscious Malaysians will appreciate the focus on the Mediterranean diet, known for its heart-healthy ingredients and sustainable approach to eating.

The diet, rich in fresh produce, whole grains, and healthy fats, aligns well with the growing local interest in wellness and mindful eating.

Special Menus Across Malaysia

For those curious about authentic Italian dining, participating restaurants will offer special menus throughout the week, making it the perfect opportunity to experience genuine Italian cuisine without needing a passport.

The celebration culminates in a gala buffet dinner on 21 November, hosted by the Italian Chamber of Commerce (ITALCHAM).

The event will feature regional specialities paired with Italian wines.

Whether you’re a seasoned foodie or simply curious about Italian cuisine beyond the usual pizza and pasta, this week-long annual celebration offers Malaysians a chance to experience la dolce vita – the sweet life – right here at home.

