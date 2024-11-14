‘Mushroom Vape’ Allegedly Sends Student Plunging From Perlis School Rooftop

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 14-year-old student in Perlis fell from the school roof and sustained minor injuries, allegedly due to feeling high from vaping during class.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. at a secondary school in Kangar, Perlis.

The student was seen climbing onto the building’s roof while reportedly in a delirious state.

Perlis State Education Director Rose Aza Che Ariffin said, based on the student’s own account, that he had used the vape device in class during the recess period, which led to him experiencing hallucinations.

He then descended from the first floor of the school building via the roof pathway, but due to his intoxicated state, he fell and sustained minor injuries to his legs.

School Officials Detail Chaotic Aftermath

Rose Aza, quoted by Harian Metro, added that after the fall, the student became uncontrollable and delirious, forcing school administrators to contact the police.

Police took the student to Kangar Health Clinic for examination, and his urine test results came back negative for drugs.

When contacted, Kangar District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop confirmed the incident and said the case is still under investigation.

The incident will undoubtedly raise concerns about school vaping and its consequences on student safety and well-being.

Meanwhile, sources told Harian Metro that the student used a ‘mushroom flavour’ vape, which has become a trending choice among school students.

Inside the Dangerous ‘Magic Mushroom’ Vape Craze Sweeping Malaysian Schools

‘Magic mushroom‘ vape has become an emerging trend, particularly among youths, featuring flavours associated with mushrooms or cannabis that contain active substances like psilocybin.

Users have experienced severe symptoms of mental delirium and abnormal behaviour due to these vapes.

Users in Malaysia typically pay around RM1 per puff of magic mushroom vape.

Many teens are reported to use magic mushroom vapes due to peer pressure, highlighting a growing trend among youth.

The Ministry of Health is urged to regulate these products to mitigate the associated health risks.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.