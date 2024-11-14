Inside IOI Properties’ Solar-Powered Revolution: How Malaysia’s Biggest Mall Is Leading The Climate Fight

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a bold move that would make Greta Thunberg proud, Malaysia’s largest shopping paradise just got a whole lot greener.

IOI City Mall, already a behemoth of retail therapy spanning 2.5 million square feet, has just launched the country’s most ambitious rooftop solar project—and it’s not just for show.

The mall boasts 188,674 square feet of gleaming solar panels, soaking up tropical sunshine like a tech-powered rainforest canopy.

The new 4-megawatt system, combined with their existing solar setup, is expected to slash carbon emissions by over 4,000 tonnes annually.

That’s equivalent to planting 184,515 trees but with better shopping options.

The mall’s solar makeover is part of a broader sustainability roadmap, IOI Sustain Roadmap 2030 (ISR 2030).

It was launched at the mall today (14 November) in a ceremony attended by Energy Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

Nik Nazmi praises IOI Properties’s leadership in sustainable development while speaking at the IOI Sustain Roadmap 2030 launch at IOI City Mall, Putrajaya. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Solar Power is the New Black

But here’s where it gets interesting: IOI Properties, the developer behind Southeast Asia’s largest mall, IOI City Mall, isn’t just another Malaysian real estate player.

IOI Properties is becoming the region’s unexpected climate champion, turning its sprawling portfolio into a laboratory for sustainable urban development.

“Our Group Sustainability Policy aims to drive innovative initiatives for positive economic, environmental and societal impact,” says Teh Chin Guan, Group Chief Operating Officer (Property Development) of IOI Properties Group, who’s steering this retail giant toward a greener future.

The ISR 2030 outlines 12 strategic pillars focusing on economic, environmental, social and governance aspects, particularly climate change and sustainability initiatives.

Solar company TERA VA presents the specifications of their solar installations across IOI Properties’ portfolio, including IOI City Mall, Palm Garden Golf Club, and other commercial properties during the sustainability roadmap launch. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The blueprint isn’t your typical corporate snooze-fest – it’s IOI Properties’ greatest hits album of planet-saving moves.

It outlines IOI Properties’ comprehensive approach to sustainability, mapping initiatives across seven key areas: climate action, biodiversity conservation, waste reduction, sustainable financing, supply chain transformation, workforce wellness, and risk management.

Industry leaders engage in a spirited debate on sustainable urban development at ISR 2030’s launch. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Portfolio-Wide Strategy

The property group is going all-in on solar, with plans to blanket everything from office towers to homes with photovoltaic panels.

We are strategically investing in solar energy generation for properties within our portfolio, including sales galleria, retail malls, office towers and landed residential products. These investments contribute significantly to overall emission reductions towards our low carbon objectives.

The property group expects its total solar installed capacity to reach 9,048.9 kWp by year-end, with projected annual avoided emissions of 9,170.53 tonnes of carbon dioxide across its properties.

That’s equivalent to the annual emissions of approximately 2,000 cars.

BM Greentech executive director Gan Chih Soon (second from left) explains solar PV installations’ scope and technical specifications across IOI Properties’ portfolio, including the massive rooftop system at IOI City Mall, during the IOI Sustain 2030 roadmap launch. BM Greentech is the holding company of TERA PV. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Keeping It Real With the Numbers

IOI City Mall opened in 2014 and is Southeast Asia’s largest retail mall, with 2.5 million square feet of net lettable area over two phases.

It was also the first shopping mall in Malaysia to receive a carbon score rating from the Malaysia Green Building Council.

The mall achieved a 27% rating, reflecting its initiatives towards reducing environmental impact.

IOI City Mall continues to implement initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint, including promoting public transportation through a dedicated bus terminal.

