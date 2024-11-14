Hungry Children, Empty Pockets: Family’s Painful Request For Two Burgers Sparks Unexpected Miracle

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As a family of five pulled up to his burger stall on a single motorcycle, Muhd Fairus Azahar felt like he was looking at a mirror from many years ago.

A couple with three children. A visibly pregnant mother. The familiar signs of a family trying to make ends meet.

The scene unfolded at his burger stall in Rembau, Negeri Sembilan when the wife ordered two chicken burgers with lettuce, extra mayonnaise and cheese sauce – but with a special request to cut each burger into four pieces.

The total came to RM9.60.

When the wife returned to the motorcycle and came back with a handful of loose change, apologetically saying they were short by RM1, Fairuz knew he had to do something.

“Come Back Anytime”

Without hesitation, he asked the wife to wait, claiming he needed to remake the order due to wrong sauces.

Instead, he prepared four additional burgers for free – ensuring each family member could have their own.

He also quietly slipped some cash into the takeaway bag.

Muhd Fairus gave the father his phone number and told him to call whenever they wanted three or four burgers in the future.

Small Act of Kindness Sparks Chain of Goodwill

Muhd Fairus said the encounter struck close to home because he had previously faced similar struggles.

His act of kindness was met with unexpected returns.

The next day, locals donated four tables for his stall, and after hearing about what he did, several customers contributed RM200.

The story has since gone viral on social media, with many praising it as an example of community spirit during challenging economic times.

READ MORE: [Watch] Penniless Father Cries After Getting Free Food For His Kids

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.



