When Hasan Imam fled China in 2014, he carried nothing but hope and a desperate plan to reach freedom.

As a Uyghur, he faced repression in Xinjiang – where, for decades, the Chinese government had been accused of treating Uyghurs as “a troublesome population with separatist tendencies.”

His journey took him through Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand, where he was caught in a forest raid with 200 other Uyghurs.

What followed was four years of detention in Thai immigration centres, where he watched fellow detainees suffer, die, and disappear.

But it was Malaysia that would ultimately change his fate.

A New Life

After a daring escape through a hole scratched in his cell wall, Imam and 10 others made it across the Thai-Malaysian border.

Though they were initially arrested in Kuala Lumpur, their story turned unexpectedly.

Unlike in Thailand, Malaysian human rights lawyers took up their case.

When China demanded their deportation through Interpol red notices, these lawyers fought back.

For nearly a year, they worked to prevent the men’s deportation to China – where they would likely face imprisonment or worse.

Living Under Constant Fear

“The fear that we could be deported to China at any time was a constant torment,” Imam recalls.

“It meant not only prison or possibly death for us, but punishment for everyone we loved.”

The stakes were devastatingly clear.

In 2015, Thailand deported 109 Uyghurs to China, where they are said to have disappeared.

Many families had already reached safety in Turkey – parents, spouses, and children separated forever by a single decision.

But Malaysia chose a different path.

Standing Firm Against Pressure

Despite China’s growing influence in Southeast Asia, Malaysian authorities ultimately provided the men with travel documents to Turkey.

In a significant shift from its earlier stance of deporting Uyghur Muslims to China, Malaysia made a landmark decision in 2018 when its court released Imam and his companions on humanitarian grounds and facilitated their safe passage to Turkey.

Today, Imam drives trucks in Turkey, married to the daughter of his former cellmate who remains detained in Thailand.

He has three young daughters but hasn’t heard from his family in Xinjiang for over a decade.

His story highlights the crucial role Malaysia played in resisting China’s transnational repression of Uyghurs.

While other countries have bent to pressure, Malaysia’s decision to protect rather than deport these refugees marked a significant turning point.

Malaysia’s prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said "If Uyghurs are fleeing to #Malaysia to seek asylum, Malaysia will not extradite them even if there is an application from #China (to do so),".#Uyghur pic.twitter.com/isG25RNgFE — Abdugheni Sabit (@AbdugheniSabit) December 27, 2019

Living Under the Shadow

Imam says his years in detention were an endless wait.

Sometimes we tried to cheer each other up, talk about happy things, and we would even sometimes laugh. But deep down, we knew it was a fragile joy.

Somalia was the only Muslim and African country to vote “yes” on holding debate on the rights situation in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur region. Other Muslim countries at @UNHumanRights – Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, UAE, Sudan, Mauritania, Senegal voted “no.” Malaysia, Libya abstained. pic.twitter.com/liw5zQ4cIM — Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) October 7, 2022

Questions for a Nation

For Malaysians reading this story, it raises profound questions: What does it mean to be a nation that chooses humanity over political pressure?

How do we balance diplomatic relationships with moral obligations?

The answer lies perhaps in understanding that Imam’s story could be any of ours.

In a world where power often trumps justice, Malaysia’s protection of these vulnerable refugees reflects the kind of nation many Malaysians aspire to be.

(Kongres Uighur Sedunia); YBhgia Dato’ Hj Ahmad Azam Ab Rahman (Presiden WADAH); dan Sdra. Andrew Khoo (Jawatankuasa Undang-undang Perlembagaan Majlis Peguam).



Selain memberi kesedaran kepada warga Malaysia tentang kekejaman kerajaan China terhadap etnik Uyghur pic.twitter.com/2rMiIkjoC4 — ABIMalaysia 🇲🇾🇵🇸 (@abimalaysia) April 20, 2022

Malaysia’s Quiet Courage

For Imam, Malaysia represents more than just a transit point in his journey – it was where humanity prevailed over politics, where hope overcame fear.

His story – reported extensively by New York Times – is a powerful reminder of how a single country’s courage to do what’s right can transform lives.

They represent a future that might never have been possible without Malaysia’s pivotal role in their father’s journey to freedom.

However, this courage often manifests in quiet diplomacy rather than public confrontation, as Malaysia works within the constraints of its geopolitical position.

Malaysia has generally avoided condemning China over the Uyghur issue, often opting for a diplomatic approach rather than direct criticism.

