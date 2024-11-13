Son Kills Mom, Keeps Her On Ice For 3 Years – But What Made Him Surrender?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a shocking case of filial impiety, a son killed his elderly mother and hid her body in a freezer at home, living with the corpse for three years.

The son recently surrendered to authorities, reportedly because he had depleted his savings and couldn’t pay the electricity bills.

He feared the frozen corpse would decompose and smell once the refrigerator lost power.

Additionally, he had recently suffered a stroke and, feeling his own death approaching, couldn’t bear the psychological pressure of the crime being discovered by others.

Grim Discovery: Suspect Found Next to Refrigerator Containing Mother’s Body

When police arrived at the scene, the suspect was found lying next to the refrigerator containing his mother’s body.

He appeared unkempt with uncut hair and beard and surrendered without resistance.

The horrific murder was discovered around 8:48 AM in a double-story terrace house on Jalan Hujan Abu 6, Taman OUG, Kuala Lumpur.

Investigations revealed that the suspect hadn’t worked since killing his mother, surviving on several thousand ringgit in savings.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Mohd Rusdi Isa confirmed the case, stating that police are still investigating the motive and are proceeding under Section 302 of the Penal Code (murder).

Family Background: Strained Marriage and Living Arrangements

China Press reported that the victim, about 80 years old, had a poor relationship with her husband, and they had been separated for a long time.

The suspect, about 53 years old, had lived with the mother in the area for many years.

Sources claimed that the mother and son argued during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period three years ago.

The suspect accidentally killed his mother during the dispute and, fearing discovery, hid her body in the home refrigerator.

Reclusive Lifestyle: Suspect’s Daily Routines

Neighbours reported believing the suspect had mental health issues.

“The suspect was generally a loner, only leaving home in the mornings to pack food. He rarely went out otherwise. We had minimal contact with him, only knowing that he previously lived with his mother, who then disappeared,” said one resident.

They added that the suspect’s behaviour was strange, his appearance unkempt, and he likely had mental health issues and poor physical health, though he never showed violent tendencies.

