Johor Tycoon’s Wife Charged In RM20 Million Kidnapping Plot Against Husband

The wife of a prominent businessman has been charged with orchestrating his kidnapping in a plot that demanded RM20 million in ransom, revealing a disturbing breach of marriage trust.

Chan Wan Kooi, 57, appeared before the Johor Bahru Sessions Court on 10 November, charged with conspiring with three others in the kidnapping of her husband, a 59-year-old tycoon, in what investigators describe as a carefully planned operation.

Chan, a mother of three adult children aged 28 to 36 and grandmother to four young children, maintained a facade of domestic normalcy while allegedly orchestrating the scheme.

The plot’s sophistication suggests intimate knowledge of the victim’s movements and vulnerabilities, access that Chan would have had as his wife.

Health and Family Considerations

Despite her defence lawyer, Datuk Jagjit Singh Bant Singh, pleading for bail and citing her health conditions and family responsibilities, the court denied the request.

The pre-dawn abduction on 13 October in Johor Bahru involved three other suspects – Chong Shih Ming, 46, and two Vietnamese nationals, Luong Van Tung, 39, and Tran Van Chung, 29.

Chan, who serves as director of two companies, faces up to 40 years in prison and possible caning if convicted under Section 3(1) of the Kidnapping Act 1961.

The case has been scheduled for mention on 17 November.

Chong has already pleaded not guilty, while the Vietnamese nationals await translation assistance before entering their pleas.

Facade of Marital Bliss

In a twist that adds to the case’s complexity, Chinese news media reported that just two months before the incident, Chan uploaded photos on social media celebrating her 36th wedding anniversary with her husband.

The images portrayed a loving couple, making the alleged betrayal even more startling.

In a significant breakthrough, authorities have successfully recovered over RM7 million of the ransom money.

Police investigations have revealed a far more extensive criminal operation than initially thought, with 14 people allegedly involved in the kidnapping plot.

