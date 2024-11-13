‘He Was Persecuted, Not Honoured’: Dr Mahathir Mourns Death Of Friend Daim

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In an emotional tribute highlighting the complex final days of one of Malaysia’s most influential economic architects, former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad expressed profound grief over the death of his long-time confidant, Tun Daim Zainuddin.

“He should have been honoured for his contributions to our struggle. Instead, in his final days, he was persecuted without reason. Without reason, except for vengeance,” Dr Mahathir wrote in a poignant post on X following Daim’s passing this morning (13 November).

The statement underlines the controversial end to Daim’s life, who served as Malaysia’s Finance Minister during two crucial periods (1984-1991 and 1999-2001), pivotal in steering the nation through economic challenges, including the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis.

Daim’s relationship with Dr Mahathir dates back to when he served as a business consultant during Dr Mahathir’s tenure as Deputy Prime Minister.

This partnership deepened when Daim was appointed Senator and Finance Minister, replacing Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah during Dr Mahathir’s first premiership.

The End of Malaysia’s Old Guard

“Is this the reward one gets due to vendetta?” Mahathir questioned, reflecting on the recent controversies surrounding Daim, who had largely stayed out of the public eye until his return to government service as head of the Council of Eminent Persons following Dr Mahathir’s comeback as Prime Minister in 2018.

In his final message to his departed friend, Mahathir prayed for Allah to judge Daim with justice.

Grant him a place in the hereafter as a fighter for his race.

Daim’s passing also marks the end of an era in Malaysian politics and serves as a sombre reminder of the complex relationship between public service and personal legacy in Southeast Asian politics.

Bekas Perdana Menteri Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad tiba di kediaman Allahyarham Tun Daim Zainuddin di Bukit Tunku, Kuala Lumpur pada 12.48 tengah hari ini bagi memberi penghormatan terakhir.



Allahyarham Daim meninggal dunia di sebuah hospital swasta di Petaling Jaya pada 8.21 pagi… pic.twitter.com/IDibChFarA — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) November 13, 2024

The Last Battle

Before his passing, Daim faced charges for failing to declare assets, with his absence from court sessions leading to further scrutiny.

Daim has been politically opposed to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, being an ally of Anwar’s long-time nemesis, Dr Mahathir.

In 2022, Anwar expressed that Daim would have ‘sleepless nights’ if Anwar became prime minister, suggesting an uneasy relationship between them.

Anwar accused Daim of illegal wealth accumulation, highlighting their ongoing tension and rivalry.

On the other hand, Daim has called for an investigation into Anwar for alleged abuse of power, showcasing the escalating nature of their conflict.

