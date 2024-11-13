From Tray to Shaker: Malaysia’s Bartending Maverick Stirs Up A Global Storm

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the neon-lit underbelly of Kuala Lumpur’s buzzing nightlife, a new star rises faster than the foam on a perfectly poured Heineken.

Meet Jason Dennis D’cruz, the bartender extraordinaire who’s about to show Amsterdam how Malaysia gets its drink on.

From slinging beers in local dives to crafting cocktails that’ll make your taste buds dance the conga, D’cruz has climbed the sticky rungs of the bar world ladder with the determination of a man possessed.

Now, as HEINEKEN Malaysia’s freshly crowned National Champion at its 2024 Star Academy National Finals, he’s ready to shake things up on the global stage.

Precision Meets Showmanship: The Art of the Pour

Picture this: You’re perched on a barstool, watching D’cruz work magic.

His hands move with a surgeon’s precision and a street magician’s flair.

He’s not just making drinks; crafting experiences, each glass a portal to flavour nirvana.

This passion earned him a ticket to the bartending big leagues—the Global Bartender Finals in Amsterdam, Netherlands – the home of HEINEKEN.

Behind the Bar: The Soul of a Server

But D’cruz – also the Assistant Group Bar Manager at The Olive Tree Group – isn’t just about fancy moves and pretty garnishes.

This guy – overseeing operations across 28 outlets, including fine dining restaurants, bars, and bistros – got heart.

Rising from humble beginnings as a waiter, he’s become the poster boy for hustle and grit in Malaysia’s F&B scene.

His trophy shelf tells the tale: Top30 Bars Malaysia Rising Star Bartender of the Year 2022, Giffard Listen to the Flavours – Finalist, Jäger Liga Cocktail Competition – Winner, to name a few – each award a milestone marking his meteoric rise through the ranks.

I began my journey in 2017 as a waiter and have since worked my way up to my current role, where I manage bar teams, create seasonal menus, and ensure exceptional customer service.

He’s the underdog we’re all rooting for, the local boy making good on the world stage.

Toast to Ambition: The Universal Language of the Bar

As he packs his bags for Amsterdam, D’cruz carries with him the dreams of every kid who looks at a shaker and sees a ticket to something bigger.

He’s not just representing Malaysia; he’s flying the flag for every bartender who’s ever dreamed of turning their late-night gig into a globe-trotting adventure.

So next time you’re nursing a drink at your local watering hole, raise a glass to Jason Dennis D’cruz.

He’s proof that with a dash of talent, a splash of passion, and a lot of shaking, you can mix up a future intoxicating in all the right ways.

