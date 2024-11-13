App Developer Single Mom Conquers Mount Kinabalu Nine Times In One Month

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In an extraordinary display of endurance and innovation, Kartina Abdul Ghani, a 53-year-old single mother of five kids and mobile app developer, has achieved what many consider impossible.

In just one month, she summited Mount Kinabalu, Southeast Asia’s highest peak, an astounding nine times, launching new mobile apps at the Google Play Store and Apple App Store at each summit.

She reached Mount Kinabalu’s summit for the ninth time on Tuesday (12 November) at around 7am.

Accompanied by two other climbers, she marked the achievement by publishing two new mobile applications, Melawat Malaysia (Visit Malaysia), and Sejarah Malaysia (Malaysia History), directly to the Google Play Store and Apple App Store from Low’s Peak, at 4,095 meters above sea level.

A Portfolio from the Peak

Balancing her roles as a single mother, app developer, and now nine-time Kinabalu summiteer, Kartina embodies the spirit of modern multitasking.

Kartina wrote that as a single mother of five, her journey isn’t just about climbing mountains; it’s about breaking barriers and showing that innovation knows no limits.

During her 14-day Gunung Kinabalu expedition, which started on 15 October with the first summit a day later, she demonstrated how to create mobile apps and use AI effectively to grow a business while summiting one of Southeast Asia’s highest peaks.

Kartina’s other successful publications from the mountaintop included Mari Melawat Sabah (Visit Sabah), Pergunungan Sabah (Mountains of Sabah), Masakan Sabah (Sabah Cuisine), Mengenai Sabah (About Sabah), Ucapan Selamat dan Latar Belakang Telefon Sabah (Sabah Greetings and Phone Backgrounds), Ensiklopedia Hidupan Liar Sabah (Sabah Wildlife Encyclopedia) and Kalendar dan Perayaan Sabah (Sabah Calendar and Festivals).



Inspiring the Next Generation

She also wants to show her children and others that people can achieve anything they want.

Whether climbing a mountain nine times or creating an app to help the community, the key is never giving up.

As Kartina continues to inspire and innovate, her story is a powerful reminder that with the right mindset, we can all scale our own mountains, whatever they may be.

Her next goal is Mount Everest in 2026, where she plans to continue pushing the boundaries of technology and human endurance.

