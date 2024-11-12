Woman Loses RM4,800 After Phone Hacked During Online Seafood Purchase

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 36-year-old woman from Kulai, Johor, attempted to purchase seafood through an online page, but her phone suddenly went black during the transaction.

It resulted in RM4,800 being transferred from her bank account.

Kulai MCA chairman Chen Fan Chong, who shared the incident in a Facebook post, said the woman was attempting to purchase seafood from a page with many followers.

After making contact, the seller requested that she click on a file to select from a menu.

However, after accessing the related software, the woman’s phone went black and became inoperable for nearly an hour, during which RM4,800 was transferred from her bank account.

Public Warned Against Downloading .APK Files During Online Shopping

The woman has filed a police report, and Chen also advised her to call the 997 National Scam Response Center (NSRC) hotline to register the case, hoping to minimize the losses.

At the same time, Chen reminds the public not to click on random files while shopping online, especially .APK (Android Package Kit) files.

When downloaded, it can lead to unauthorized access to personal data such as contacts, SMS, and banking information.

While .APK scams are not new, many continue to fall prey to them.

Baru tahu yang dok suruh download .APK file bagai ni sebenarnya sejenis Malware Scam, benda ni la paling kena berhati hati, sekali korang dah download, memang makan diri sendiri, please sebarkan. pic.twitter.com/6OTG1y2E30 — keem (@AkeemSharyzal) December 27, 2023

Stick to the Legit

People should purchase from well-known or legitimate online shopping companies to avoid falling victim to scams.

Anyone who doubts online transactions must remain vigilant, especially those unfamiliar with mobile online shopping.

Monitor your accounts regularly and safeguard your personal information to mitigate risks in case of theft by someone.

It’s best to seek assistance from experienced family members or friends, as having another person verify can reduce the theft risk.

Lindungi diri dan keluarga anda daripada penipuan dalam talian.​

​

Sekiranya anda menjadi mangsa, segera hubungi hotline bank anda atau NSRC di talian 997 (8:00 pagi – 8:00 malam, setiap hari) dan buat laporan polis.​#SKMM#MalaysiaMadani#TaatSetia #JaPenWPKLP#PPDBBSP pic.twitter.com/2RtxIqzFML — JAPEN BUKIT BINTANG / SEPUTEH / PUTRAJAYA (@japenbbsppj) October 23, 2024

