RM200 Monthly Aid Via MyKad? Ministry Of Finance: It’s False

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Are you eligible to receive RM200 in aid monthly through your MyKad, effective immediately?

The public is urged not to fall for this; it’s a scam!

Recently, scammers have uploaded photos on TikTok claiming that people are eligible to receive RM200 monthly through their MyKad and offering to help check this latest “MyKad Prosperity Aid” program.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) emphasizes that two TikTok accounts, @moh.khairul457 and @muhammad.dato.amr, claiming to provide RM200 monthly aid via MyKad, are false.

After verification, both these accounts request victims to send their personal information to scam accounts on the Telegram platform.

Verify Before Trusting

According to Buletin TV3, the viral videos have gained significant traction on TikTok, with @moh.khairul457’s post reaching 4.7 million views and @muhammad.dato.amr’s content receiving 142,300 views.

This follows other recent fraudulent claims about government aid being distributed through MyKad, which authorities have debunked.

INI ADALAH PALSU!



Kementerian Kewangan menegaskan bahawa pengumuman bantuan RM1,200 dikreditkan ke dalam MyKad adalah PALSU.



Berhati-hati dan jangan terperdaya dengan berita sebegini. pic.twitter.com/NhZieKRMuw — Ministry of Finance🇲🇾 (@MOFmalaysia) August 30, 2024

The ministry reminds the public to be cautious and not be easily influenced by such false offers on social media.

The authorities also urge the public to follow the MOF’s official platforms to ensure links are valid and correct.

If in doubt, do not click on links to avoid becoming a victim of fraud.

Scammers are likely capitalising on the recent announcement of certain aid disbursements via MyKad, creating confusion among potential recipients.

READ MORE: 2025 Budget: PMX Announces Highest Increase For STR Cash Aid

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.