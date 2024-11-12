George Town Launches 6-Month Bus Lane Trial From 19 November, Operating At Peak Hours

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Bus lane trials will begin in George Town, Penang, on the 19th of this month.

The first section runs along Jalan Ria, stretching 200 meters from its junction with Jalan Dr. Lim Chwee Leong to the Jalan Magazine intersection.

A 100-meter stretch will be designated along Jalan Penang’s North Komtar section, running from the junction of Jalan Magazine and Jalan Dato’ Keramat to the Jalan Burma intersection.

The third section covers 200 meters of Jalan Penang near Chowrasta, starting from the Lebuh Chulia junction and extending to the intersection with Jalan Dr. Lim Chwee Leong.

(Pix: Facebook/MBPP)

Daily Implementation Schedule

This bus lane trial project is the first pilot project in Penang to strengthen public transportation and support the Penang State Structure Plan 2030, which aims to improve the level of public transport services in Penang.

During this period, Penang Island City Council (MBPP) staff will place traffic cones daily (including public holidays) from 6am-9am and 4:30pm-8pm, designating lanes exclusively for public buses, tour buses, taxis, and emergency vehicles.

MBPP enforcement officers, traffic police, and Road Transport Department (JPJ) personnel will be on-site to monitor the situation.

Outside these specified hours, the cones will be removed, and all lanes will return to regular use.

Boosting Public Transport

State Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Affairs Executive Councillor Zairil Khir Johari announced this at a press conference accompanied by representatives of MBPP and Rapid Penang.

He explained that traffic congestion affects bus efficiency, and implementing bus lanes will help buses avoid traffic queues, reduce journey times, enhance public transport capacity, and improve Penang’s public transport service standards.

The state government hopes this initiative will facilitate smoother bus services and time savings, thereby attracting more public bus ridership.

Zairil emphasized that the success of the bus lane trial requires cooperation from all parties.

Proven Track Record

Rapid Penang CEO Mohamed Azharuddin said similar bus lane schemes implemented in the Klang Valley reduced journey time by 10-15 minutes.

For Penang, we estimate savings of at least 6-7 minutes.

He added that this measure will also improve passenger safety at the Gat Lebuh Macallum bus stop.

Rapid Penang Northern Region Head Ahmad Sabudin hopes road users will cooperate and provide constructive feedback.

