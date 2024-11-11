Art In Your Pocket: Malaysian Passport Impresses With Hidden Illustrations On Each Page

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Before we fly abroad, we usually quickly flip to the front of our passports to check the expiry date. We don’t usually take the time to scrutinise each page and the hidden patterns or motifs.

Fortunately, someone revealed the images hidden on each page of the Malaysian passport.

Twitter user @localrkyt shared a video where someone is believed to have placed their Malaysian passport under an ultraviolet (UV) lamp.

This revealed the beautiful illustrations of Malaysian historical landmarks, skyscrapers, and flowers on the passport pages.

See if you can spot the Petronas Twin Towers, the Putra Mosque, the Crystal Mosque, and the Sultan Abdul Samad building on the pages in the video below.

Many agreed it was a pretty sight

The reveal excited many people online because it was also their first time seeing it. Some joked that they were going to do their passports just so they could see the unique images and patterns for themselves.

Meanwhile, the video also made some people realize why the passport is expensive to make. This led to a discussion where it was explained that the unique patterns are part of a security feature to tell whether it was a genuine or fake passport.

According to Malaysia’s Immigration Department (JIM), each page has an additional security feature which can only be revealed under UV light.

A netizen who claimed to have handled various passports around the world acknowledged that the Malaysian passport is one of the best and the making of the passport follows a strict protocol.

Previously, we shared how the Malaysian passport is considered the world’s 10th most powerful passport according to the Passport Index.

This means Malaysian passport holders can travel visa-free to 182 out of 227 countries.

