Empire Sushi Swiftly Deep Cleans Sunway Outlet After Cockroach Seen Crawling In Food Display

A customer of Empire Sushi, Haziqiera, was shocked to see a small cockroach crawling inside the food display.

Posting the video on her TikTok @haziqiera98, she mentioned that it was filmed at Empire Sushi’s Sunway Pyramid branch.

Since it concerned food hygiene, the video drew criticism and worries from people online.

Empire Sushi takes accountability

In response, Empire Sushi took swift action by closing down the particular outlet to carry out thorough cleaning and sanitisation.

The company recorded the deep cleaning progress on its official TikTok @empiresushi.my and profusely apologised to customers.

In the video, they discarded the current food stock, washed and wiped down surfaces, and deep cleaned the food display with pest control treatment.

They reiterated that their customer’s safety was their utmost priority, as evidenced by their swift cleaning progress and update.

Empire Sushi also promised to maintain high hygiene and safety standards, and would take additional measures to prevent a repeat of the incident.

Your trust is incredibly important to us, and we promise to work tirelessly to ensure that your next visit is worry-free.Thank you for your understanding and continuously support. Empire Sushi team

Netizens were glad about Empire Sushi’s transparency and for being readily accountable to their customers.

