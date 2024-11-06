“We’re Just Trying To Make a Living”: KLCC Photographers Push Back Against Harassment Claims

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the shadow of Kuala Lumpur’s iconic Petronas Twin Towers, a group of photographers are fighting to clear their name after viral social media posts accused them of harassing tourists and forcing them to use their services.

A group of photographers working outside KLCC told The Rakyat Post they never force anyone.

The accusations are unfair. We’re just trying to make an honest living. They’ve been called illegal immigrants, tourist harassers, and safety hazards. But these street photographers – armed with premium iPhones and years of experience – say it’s time to focus on the truth. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

They used to work freely inside the grounds, even near the fountains.

Nowadays, the photographers operate outside KLCC’s perimeter, which is constantly monitored by security personnel and CCTV cameras.

They charge between RM5 and RM10 per photo, and daily earnings rarely exceed RM200, even on good days.

Barriers around KLCC’s grounds have pushed photographers to the perimeter but haven’t killed the hustle. Now operating from the sidelines, they’ve adapted their angles and approach. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Rain or Shine, They’re Capturing Your Tower Moments

Sometimes tourists give extra tips, but it’s rare, they added.

The investment in equipment is substantial, and a proper setup typically costs between RM3,000 and RM5,000, most of it going into the phone.

The key to their business isn’t intimidation but knowing the perfect spots for photos and having the personality to engage with tourists.

You need to be friendly and outgoing. It’s about helping people capture their perfect KLCC moment. People think we’re making easy money. Rain or shine, we’re here, waiting for customers.

KLCC is Malaysia’s premier Instagram hotspot, drawing countless visitors seeking their perfect social media moment at the iconic towers. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Viral Claims vs. Reality: The Social Media Storm

Recent viral posts, including one by visitor Adib Mazlee, claimed the photographers prevented tourists from taking their own photos.

In the past, news reports have also alleged that they pester tourists for business and, worse, try to scam them.

They’ve weathered Immigration raids and xenophobic accusations, but these photographers – mostly from East Malaysia – are tired of proving their citizenship. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

However, the photographers maintain these allegations are sensationalized for social media engagement.

We just offer our services. We know the best angles, the best times for photos. That’s our value proposition.

A woman poses for photos within KLCC’s private property boundary, an area off-limits to the street photographers who typically operate from the public sidewalk and road outside the complex. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

We’re Malaysians lah

The photographers also strongly refute viral claims about their nationality, which had triggered several Immigration Department operations in the area.

Most of us are Sabahans and Sarawakians. These false accusations about us being illegal foreign workers have caused unnecessary trouble.

On safety concerns about photos taken by the roadside, they note that no accidents have occurred in their years of operation.

We’re always careful and aware of traffic. Safety comes first.

A young girl squats by the roadside while her parents review photos. Scenes like these fuel safety debates, though the photographers maintain their spotless accident record. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Beyond the Controversy: The Art of the Perfect Twin Towers Shot

The photographers’ choice of equipment reveals another interesting aspect of their trade.

Despite the perception that professional photography requires expensive DSLR cameras, most use iPhones – specifically the latest models – as their primary tool.

Tourists prefer iPhone photos. They want photos they can instantly share on social media, and the iPhone’s quality is perfect. Plus, they feel more comfortable when they see we’re using something familiar.

They also provide instant delivery via AirDrop or WhatsApp, another advantage over traditional photography.

A woman reviews photos on a street photographer’s phone for instant approval while squatting at the edge of the busy road outside KLCC as vehicles pass by. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Regardless of the controversy surrounding its street photographers, KLCC remains Malaysia’s premier Instagram hotspot, drawing countless visitors seeking their perfect social media moment at the iconic towers.

Amidst the debate over street photography practices, KLCC’s status as Malaysia’s most Instagram-worthy location remains undisputed.

The towers serve as a constant beacon for social media enthusiasts, whether shot by street photographers or not.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.