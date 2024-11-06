[Watch] Man Brutally Beats Dog With Metal Rod While Accomplice Films And Laughs

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a disturbing video that has sparked outrage, a man was filmed repeatedly striking a black dog with a metal rod at a lorry workshop while another person laughed and recorded the incident.

The footage, which has gone viral on social media, shows the assailant approaching the unsuspecting dog before delivering multiple blows to its head.

The dog can be seen becoming rigid and crying out in pain before being dragged to a pile of scrap metal, where it received additional strikes until it stopped moving.

Throughout the cruel act, the person recording laughed and mockingly said in Malay, “It’s not barking anymore.”

Swift Justice: Local Tip Leads to Arrest

The incident reportedly occurred on 24 October in Keningau, Sabah.

Keningau OCPD Supt Yampil Anak Garai said police, acting swiftly on information provided by local residents, have arrested a suspect of Toraja ethnicity.

The metal rod used in the attack was also seized during the arrest.

The suspect has been remanded for three days to assist with investigations under Section 428 of the Penal Code for animal cruelty and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for sharing offensive content.

From Parliament to Street Corners, A Nation Grapples with Animal Cruelty

This incident comes just weeks after the widely publicized case of Kopi, a stray dog whose death made headlines both locally and internationally, drawing attention from major global media outlets.

The killing of Kopi, known for her gentle nature, triggered an intense backlash from the public and animal rights groups.

Many expressed their grief and demanded justice for the beloved stray.

Kopi was shot and killed by the Besut District Council in Terengganu during a culling operation on 6 October.

The case was also raised in Parliament, with MPs demanding explanations and calling for reforms in animal control procedures.

FINALLY GUYS! FINALLY! 👏👏👏

Dah lama kita desak utk isu ni dibawa ke parlimen, akhirnya. Thank you so much to Jelutong MP, Mr RSN Rayer 🙏#stopanimalcruelty #stopanimalabuse #justiceforkopi #justiceforkopiandfriends pic.twitter.com/HNgpSTnPJ9 — Stray Free Foundation (@StrayFreeFndn) October 24, 2024

Divided by Law: The Complex Reality of Animal Rights Across Malaysian States

The Animal Welfare Act 2015 sets national standards for animal welfare in Malaysia, primarily applicable in Peninsular Malaysia and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

Sabah and Sarawak have their own state laws regarding animal welfare but have not fully adopted the Animal Welfare Act 2015 provisions, leading to regulation variations between regions.

Ongoing discussions advocate for the inclusion of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 provisions in Sabah and Sarawak laws, highlighting the need for improved animal welfare standards in East Malaysia.

At the same time, no dedicated state organization is responsible for enforcing animal welfare, leading to under-enforcement of the Act’s provisions.

Revisions to the Animal Welfare Act 2015 may reduce brutality against animals. This community service sentenc'g will lessen govt expenses for dog pounds. Animal shelters which rely on donations & volunteer services will benefit /w additional human resource https://t.co/5ETD7traBu pic.twitter.com/OA39uOgx9W — MCA (@MCAHQ) May 22, 2023

