China Student Claims UM Guard Yelled At Him For Wearing Shorts

Universiti Malaya’s student dress code is making waves again but the problem could be in the way the dress code is enforced.

The dress code policy gives university staff members, including security personnel, the power to determine the “right” clothing which makes the decision-making open to personal bias.

Recently, a Chinese international student claimed he faced possible expulsion after wearing shorts to the library. While he was in the wrong, it did not justify the university staff’s alleged rude behaviour towards him nor was it grounds for expulsion.

The student, who was leaving the library, claimed the staff yelled at him. The staff also filmed the whole incident and withheld his identification.

Although the student covered his legs with long sleeves to placate the guard, the security personnel treated him rudely. It’s believed the same staff threatened to report him to his faculty which puts him at risk of expulsion.

So far, Universiti Malaya has yet to issue a public statement about the matter.

In the online sphere, some supported the dress code because the university had already established the rules. After all, public universities are known for their strict dress code policies.

Meanwhile, some felt the punishment was too excessive and unjustifiable over something minor. They also pointed out the overt powers given to university staff.

UMANY finds the dress code policy conservative and authoritarian

Addressing the matter, the University of Malaya Association of New Youth (UMANY) posted a statement on Facebook on 3 November.

UMANY acknowledged that the student was wrong for violating the dress code but the security staff should also be held accountable for rude behaviour.

This reflects how the conservative and authoritarian nature of UM’s dress code is wholly inconsistent with the quality expected from Malaysia’s premier institution. UMANY

UMANY added that the dress code also gives staff too much authority to interpret and enforce rules regarding appropriate attire based on their own biases.

The student group shared that UM issued a new dress code in April 2024 which empowered staff and security personnel to issue verbal or written warnings to students believed to have violated the rules.

UMANY felt this granted the staff excessive power and created a climate of fear on campus. Previously, a similar case happened in the law faculty library when a student who wore a normal shirt and trousers was forcibly removed. This demonstrated the severe overreach of authority emboldened by the dress code policy.

UMANY believes everyone has the right to choose and express themselves freely as long as it doesn’t harm others or engage in sexually explicit behaviours.

They demand the removal of the dress code not to encourage inappropriate dressing but to trust that students are mature and independent enough to ensure their attire is suitable without excessive intervention. In other words, stop infantilising university students in Malaysia.

UMANY also believes that the dress code policy goes against the university’s function as a sanctuary of intellectual freedom and a place to pursue knowledge.

Enforcing the mandatory dress code is seen as the administration’s way to restrict students’ actions and thoughts, representing a significant regression into conservatism.

Additionally, UMANY pointed out that dress codes do not correlate with the educational process. The group gave prestigious universities abroad such as Harvard and local private institutions like Taylor’s University as examples. Both universities did not impose any dress codes and the choice did not hinder the institutions from cultivating exceptional students.

As a leading institution of thought, UM should not suppress the rights of one group to cater to the assumed needs of another. Instead, the administration should educate students to promote awareness fostering a diverse campus where mutual respect is learned. UMANY

UMANY reiterates its aim to oppose the dress code to uphold UM’s multicultural values. They believe the administration must create a free, open, and diverse campus if they intend to cultivate critical thinkers.

