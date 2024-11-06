Cameron Highlands Folks Frustrated Over Prolonged Simpang Pulai Road Closure

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Business owners and residents in Cameron Highlands are questioning the lengthy closure of a vital access road following a landslide.

Authorities announced that the Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands route will only reopen within three weeks on 25 November.

“This is not acceptable. We’re talking about a major highway that connects thousands of people and businesses. Emergency repairs should be completed within days, not weeks,” said Dilip Martin, president of the Regional Environmental Awareness Cameron Highlands (REACH).

He pointed to Japan’s efficient infrastructure management as an example. In 2016, a massive sinkhole in Fukuoka, Japan, was repaired within just one week, with the road reopening ahead of schedule.

Look at how Japan handles such emergencies. They work round the clock because they understand the economic impact of road closures. Why can’t we adopt a similar urgency here?

Japan fixes vast Fukuoka city sinkhole – in two days https://t.co/sBkJMc2P28 pic.twitter.com/m1Rm63VTDx — Guardian US (@GuardianUS) November 15, 2016

Businesses Hit Hard As Tourists Cancel Visits

Since 25 October, the modern dual-carriageway has been closed, forcing all traffic to use the old Tapah road—a narrow, winding route never designed to handle current traffic volumes.

Speaking to The Rakyat Post, Martin added that businesses are suffering.

Tourists are cancelling bookings because they don’t want to spend hours stuck in traffic on the Tapah road.

The road is also dangerous, with heavy vehicles and tourist buses trying to navigate its sharp bends.

They should clear enough space for at least one lane and implement traffic controls. The current situation is choking our highland community. While alternative routes via Gua Musang and Jelai exist, these lengthy detours make them impractical.

Calls Grow for Partial Reopening of Vital Route

The Public Works Department (JKR) extended the closure, citing ongoing soil movement and limited debris dumping space.

JRK Perak said only 10% of clearing work had been completed since 1 November, partly because the rain had hampered operations.

However, local stakeholders argue that the road could be partially reopened while remedial works continue on the affected section at KM43.4, near the Pahang border.

A signboard at the Simpang Pulai junction alerts motorists to the road closure, forcing traffic to divert to the old Tapah route. (Pix: Facebook/Perak Press)

The prolonged closure highlights the vulnerability of Cameron Highlands’ infrastructure and the impact on its tourism industry.

As the year-end holiday season approaches, businesses fear further losses if the road reopening faces additional delays.

Tanah Rata assemblyman Ho Chi Yang from DAP has also expressed concern about the extended closure’s impact on local communities and businesses.

Questions Mount over Massive Road Repair Budgets

The government has allocated RM480 million for road repair and infrastructure improvements in Cameron Highlands as part of the Budget 2023 initiative.

This investment aims to enhance transport and alleviate congestion in the area.

Despite the massive budget allocation, the road’s condition has deteriorated, leading to the current closure – a situation that has left many questioning the project’s planning and execution.

Slope repair work at the Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands route started in July 2022 and is expected to be completed by December 2025.

The work will cost RM122 million, while another RM10 million is needed for repair following the recent landslide.

