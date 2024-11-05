[Watch] The Double-Parking Drama We’re All Too Familiar With

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

We’ve all been there—trapped behind someone’s double-parked car, watching helplessly as they treat public roads like their personal parking lot.

This time, it happened in Gunung Rapat, Ipoh, where entitled drivers—in SUVs and pickup trucks, no less—decided their errands were more important than everyone else’s time.

A series of viral dashcam footage shows a scene that’s infuriatingly familiar to every Malaysian driver: perfectly good parking spots are available, just not far away, but no.

These drivers must park right in front of the bank entrance. Heaven forbid they walk a few extra steps!

When ‘Thick Skin’ Meets Breaking Point

The kicker? The drivers were lounging in their vehicles, their double-parking effectively turning a two-lane road into a bottleneck nightmare.

The dashcam driver couldn’t even squeeze into the opposite lane to get around them—a steady stream of oncoming traffic made sure of that.

It took the dashcam driver’s indignant confrontation—after a frustrating several minutes of waiting—before they finally decided to move.

Why do people only respond to public scolding?

Why must it escalate to someone losing their cool before basic road courtesy kicks in?

Hazard Lights On, Common Sense Off: The Five-Minute Lie We All Enable

It’s the same story everywhere – outside mamaks, shops, banks—the infamous Malaysian “just five minutes” that turns into 15.

The hazard lights that apparently make any illegal parking acceptable. The sheer laziness that’s become a cultural norm.

Sure, the traffic cleared after the confrontation, but let’s ask the real question:

When will we stop normalizing this selfish behaviour? When will double-parkers realize their convenience isn’t worth everyone else’s inconvenience?

Negara kita ni memang penuh dengan bangsa pemalas, bangsa ambil mudah, bangsa malas jalan lebih sikit



Parking banyak kosong tapi nak jugak park double, seboleh2nya nak depan kedai terus



Kita pulak yang kena tunggu dia shopping 🤡 pic.twitter.com/uYwCIKusO6 — Raja Susu Melaka 🐮| Farm Fresh🥛| Kemari AI 🤖 (@amir_susu) November 1, 2024

