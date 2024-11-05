[Watch] ‘Now Boarding’: This Kuching Chicken Rice Stall Serves First-Class Meals At Economy Prices

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Looking for a unique dining experience that combines comfort food with a dash of fun?

“No-Show Chicken Rice,” Kuching’s newest chicken rice sensation, might just be your next favourite spot.

Located in a coffee shop along Jalan Ban Hock, this charming stall has reimagined the humble chicken rice experience with a creative aviation theme, capturing hearts and appetites across social media.

The menu cleverly mimics airline cabin classes, offering different portion sizes and combinations.

Starting from just RM7 for “Economy Class,” diners can upgrade to “Business Class” (RM8) for extra servings.

For the adventurous, there’s even a mysterious “Executive Business Class” (RM18) with three question marks that keep customers guessing.



Pilots in the Kitchen: Where Service Meets Style

Adding to the authentic experience, the friendly staff don pilot uniforms, creating perfect photo opportunities while serving up delicious plates of chicken rice.

Don’t miss their playfully named “Delayed Curry” (RM10)—a customer favourite that’s worth the wait!

Whether you’re a foodie, aviation enthusiast, or simply looking for a fun dining experience, “No-Show Chicken Rice” offers a refreshing take on Kuching’s beloved chicken rice scene.

Just remember to bring your appetite – and your camera!

https://www.tiktok.com/@noshow.chicken.ri/video/7433353771633118471?_r=1&_t=8r7Dwfgo3XO

