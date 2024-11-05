Man Allegedly Goes On “Unhinged” Tirade Against Islam, Police Action To Follow

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A video posted by Facebook user Tan Chong Ren@Tan Speaker Corner went viral after he could be heard making derogatory remarks against Islam.

In the video, Tan was seated in a car and spoke calmly at first before suddenly breaking out in an angry outburst (almost unhinged-like) against Islam.

Unsurprisingly, his video drew ire and got him reported to the police. Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said they have identified the suspect and are preparing to record his statement.

Rusdi said the process is slightly delayed because Tan is currently undergoing mental health treatment at a hospital. He asked the public to refrain from sharing the video to prevent unnecessary public unrest or disturbances.

The case will be investigated under Section 298A of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

It’s not the first time

Tan’s alleged erratic behaviour could have been there for some time. A search of his name online would bring up old videos where he went on a rant against Islam at London’s famous Speakers’ Corner as far as six years ago.

Most people would ignore his angry rants but some have confronted and debated with him such as Youtuber Ali Dawah in Hyde Park in 2022.

A look into Tan’s public Facebook posts showed that he was making relatively unprovoking posts. It all changed in October this year when he declared Islam as the “public enemy of the world” after Jakim allegedly didn’t entertain his complaints against them on WhatsApp.

In the same post, he claimed that Islam has “consistently turned a blind eye to atrocities committed by their communities” against non-Muslims worldwide. He also alleged that Islam is a religion of misguided teachings.

A search for his Twitter account showed that he had been suspended on the social media platform. Meanwhile, his TikTok account had been set to private.

