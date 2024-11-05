Local Heroes Unite With Carlsberg To Celebrate Borneo’s Cultural Pride

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a heartwarming celebration of Sabah and Sarawak’s rich heritage, three of Borneo’s most inspiring figures have joined forces with Carlsberg Smooth Draught for the “Raikan Kebanggaan Sabah & Sarawak” campaign.

Olympic diving champion Datuk Pandelela Rinong, K-Pop star Isaac Voo, and former Miss Universe Malaysia Francisca Luhong James are sharing their personal stories of how their cultural roots have shaped their success on the global stage.

Pandelela, Malaysia’s first female Olympic medallist, says that when she thinks of Sarawak, the word “peace” comes to mind.

Growing up I was surrounded by people from all walks of life who have inspired and encouraged me to turn my love for diving into something greater.

Her journey from a small Bidayuh village in Bau, Sarawak, to Olympic glory exemplifies the campaign’s celebration of local talent and determination.

Cultural Roots Power Success: K-Pop Star and Beauty Queen Share Their Stories

Isaac Voo, who became Malaysia’s first K-Pop idol, credits his Sabahan heritage with his artistic journey, highlighting how cultural traditions can inspire modern achievements.

As a Sabahan, I’ve always appreciated the love we share for music and dance, which has played a huge role in my success as a K-POP idol.

Francisca Luhong, representing Sarawak’s Orang Ulu community, passionately discusses the influence of her heritage on her success.

Sometimes, you don’t realize how much heritage impacts your life. It’s a big part of our culture to dance, to celebrate. To hear more of their stories, head over to @CarlsbergMY on Instagram and

watch the full videos.

Blending Tradition with Technology: AR Experience Brings Borneo’s Icons to Life

The campaign introduces an innovative digital experience through specially designed Instagram filters unique to both Sabah and Sarawak.

Users can now engage with Borneo’s rich cultural heritage through their smartphones, unlocking an augmented reality showcase of the region’s most iconic symbols.

When activated, the filters reveal a virtual journey through Borneo’s natural and cultural landmarks.

Users can witness the majestic Hornbill in flight, observe the endangered Orangutan in its natural habitat, and explore the architectural marvel of traditional Longhouses.

The experience also features the haunting melodies of the Sape, Sarawak’s traditional lute, alongside visual representations of Sabah’s treasures – the rare Rafflesia flower and the towering Mount Kinabalu.

The AR experience is accessible through QR codes specific to each region (Sabah: https://qr.page/g/jYVTtg9O4Z; Sarawak: https://qr.page/g/34jdJSjn0ql).

Cultural Pride Meets Modern Design in Commemorative Collection

A collection of artistically designed Carlsberg’s special edition cans and coasters featuring local cultural elements has also been created to commemorate the celebration.

This initiative shows how modern brands can meaningfully engage with local culture while promoting responsible consumption and community pride.

The celebration continues online through social media channels, where more inspiring stories and cultural insights are being shared with the community.

As always, the campaign emphasizes the importance of responsible drinking and safe celebration of cultural pride.

Carlsberg’s special edition cans celebrate the cultural pride of Sabah and Sarawak with unique tattoo art by local artists, showcasing local icons. These special-edition cans are exclusively available in Sabah and Sarawak, offered in 320ml cans and 580ml bottles. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

