[Watch] Cinemagoer Pities Cleaners Who Have To Clean All Kuaci Shells On Carpeted Floor
[Watch] Cinemagoer Pities Cleaners Who Have To Clean All Kuaci Shells On Carpeted Floor

A family allegedly snuck in kuaci and threw all the shells and plastic wrappers on the floor and inside the cup holders.

November 4, 2024

All the religious, moral, and civic classes are still seemingly ineffective on some people based on the way some Malaysians behave in public and community settings.

Some of us know this scene really well: You’re looking forward to enjoying a movie at the cinema and when the film rolls, a cinemagoer or two are eating loudly, throwing litter, constantly talking, or answering their phones in the movie hall.

Something similar allegedly happened to TikTok user @m.syafiqqqqqq. He was watching the film “You Will Die In 6 Hours” at TGV Aeon Kinta when he noticed the floor was littered with kuaci shells.

The TikTok user alleged that a whole family had snuck in kuaci and did not clean up after themselves. They threw all the kuaci shells and empty plastic wrappers on the carpeted ground. The cup holder was filled to the brim with shells and plastic too.

He felt bad for the cleaners who had to vacuum and clean up the mess.

@m.syafiqqqqqq

Lokasi: TGV Aeon Kinta, Movie: You will die in 6 hours, Time: 10.45am, Seat: F8-10 (lebih kurang macam gitu, row situ 1 family) Perangai macammm haremmmmmm! Siannn cleanerr kenaa vacuum, walaupun kerja dia tapi bukan untuk benda bodoh gini 😭😭

♬ original sound – Caapikkkkkk

Netizens agreed that the family’s behaviour was unacceptable and wondered if the cinema could catch the culprits in the act on CCTV to teach them a lesson.

This incident led others to complain about the unbecoming behaviours of other cinemagoers.

A netizen shared that they tried to advise a couple eating kuaci in the cinema from littering. However, the woman claimed the cleaners would have nothing to do if they didn’t throw the shells on the floor.

Some complained about those who put their feet on the seats in front of them or kicked the seats. Others also found offence with parents who brought along noisy or sick children. People who snuck in food with strong smells like nasi lemak weren’t welcomed too.

Sadly, these uncouth behaviours will likely carry on beyond the cinema setting because, as a netizen said, it’s tough to reason with those without common sense.

