[Watch] Cinemagoer Pities Cleaners Who Have To Clean All Kuaci Shells On Carpeted Floor

All the religious, moral, and civic classes are still seemingly ineffective on some people based on the way some Malaysians behave in public and community settings.

Some of us know this scene really well: You’re looking forward to enjoying a movie at the cinema and when the film rolls, a cinemagoer or two are eating loudly, throwing litter, constantly talking, or answering their phones in the movie hall.

Something similar allegedly happened to TikTok user @m.syafiqqqqqq. He was watching the film “You Will Die In 6 Hours” at TGV Aeon Kinta when he noticed the floor was littered with kuaci shells.

The TikTok user alleged that a whole family had snuck in kuaci and did not clean up after themselves. They threw all the kuaci shells and empty plastic wrappers on the carpeted ground. The cup holder was filled to the brim with shells and plastic too.

He felt bad for the cleaners who had to vacuum and clean up the mess.

@m.syafiqqqqqq Lokasi: TGV Aeon Kinta, Movie: You will die in 6 hours, Time: 10.45am, Seat: F8-10 (lebih kurang macam gitu, row situ 1 family) Perangai macammm haremmmmmm! Siannn cleanerr kenaa vacuum, walaupun kerja dia tapi bukan untuk benda bodoh gini 😭😭 ♬ original sound – Caapikkkkkk

Netizens agreed that the family’s behaviour was unacceptable and wondered if the cinema could catch the culprits in the act on CCTV to teach them a lesson.

This incident led others to complain about the unbecoming behaviours of other cinemagoers.

A netizen shared that they tried to advise a couple eating kuaci in the cinema from littering. However, the woman claimed the cleaners would have nothing to do if they didn’t throw the shells on the floor.

Some complained about those who put their feet on the seats in front of them or kicked the seats. Others also found offence with parents who brought along noisy or sick children. People who snuck in food with strong smells like nasi lemak weren’t welcomed too.

Sadly, these uncouth behaviours will likely carry on beyond the cinema setting because, as a netizen said, it’s tough to reason with those without common sense.

cctv ada.. kalau detect mkn benda2 mcm outside food, halau keluar saja atau denda.. tp before tu buat signboard besar dan jelas dulu larangan dlm cinema.. atau video kat screen mana2.. — Kaa (@haikal_sufyan) November 4, 2024

Aku pernah tegur couple makan kuaci buang kulit kat lantai dlm GSC.. Pompuan tu jawab, nnt cleaner takde kerja pulak.. Muka masing2 mmg rempit la, perangai B40 sesekali berangan ada pembantu rumah. — AA (@nimaadia) November 4, 2024

Aku penah dlu kja wayang paling sakit hati bila cita hbis masuk hall nk kemas jmpa menatang yg makan kuaci buang dkt bawah. Serious sakithati + penat sah² tkleh bwa mkanan luaq pastu kna kmas cpt² utk next movie — K i n a a (@hanikasya) November 3, 2024

Kau pernah jumpa orang makan nasi lemak dalam pawagam?

Sekali dia buka, bau sambal 1 pawagam. Kah.



Nota kaki : lokasi dekat GSC Melaka. — Sauffie (@Sauffie84) November 3, 2024

Tgk wyg ni gamble sebenarnya dpt org sebelah ok kira best la sepjg tgk wayang.. dpt yg hanat mmg menyumpah je la, esp yg bawak anak2.. ada sekali movie x hbs aku keluar sbb ada parents bebal bwk anak batuk selsema tgk wayang.. dahla terkurung je menjangkit pulak ke anak aku nanti — Gajuspedas (@gajuspedas) November 3, 2024

Satu lagi perangai 🐷 kaki suka tendang2 kerusi org depan. Aku x tahu ape masalah. Aku yg tinggi 187cm pun boleh behave kaki aku. Sial punya manusia. — Jang (@FitriHarris) November 3, 2024

Kalau cakap dengan orang yang tak ada common sense pun tak guna sebab barua macam ni mana pernah perduli pasal orang lain. Deorang buat apa yang deorang nak buat je. — mir (@bimasakti687) November 4, 2024

Masih sedih dgn tahap moral sbhgian besar rkyt Msia



1) guna public toilet tak flush

2) men kencing berdiri masih takpandai aim sampai percik2 dekat seat tandas

3) buang sampah merata

4) no adab terhadap orang yang lbih tua

5) culture buli di sekolah & tmpt kerja



Simply jijik — Naa (@Naadontknow) November 3, 2024

