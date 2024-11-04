Swedish Woman Loves How Malaysians Seem To Be Always Happy

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

During a visit to Malaysia, a Swedish woman shared that she was delighted to see people in Kuala Lumpur being “really happy all the time.”

Posting on her TikTok account Hany (@blondethinks), she gave an example to illustrate what she meant.

She was having dinner at a restaurant when she noticed a big family seated next to her. Hany said the children at that table were making a lot of noise but they were “happy, laughing, and jumping around.”

While some would find those behaviours annoying, Hany saw the positives and laughed at the children’s antics.

This was because she said she doesn’t see children and adults in Sweden behaving this way, seemingly not as happy as the family she witnessed here.

In another post, she shared some comments from Malaysians who shared reasons why they’re keeping a positive outlook even when times are hard.

Some attributed their happiness to religious teachings, being grateful, and trying to enjoy every little moment in life even when life can be tough.

Meanwhile, a parent admitted that having kids is just the best because seeing them after a long day puts a smile on his face. He loves receiving hugs from his children and seeing their visible excitement when he comes home from work.

Another commenter said Malay Muslims cannot drink alcohol so they have to create happiness their own way.

Fortunately, everyone here enjoys food and we have many public holidays so that adds to our happiness as well.

Hany’s observations about the Malaysians she saw during her visit prompted other people to share their stories.

A TikTok user shared they felt happier after moving to Malaysia from the United Kingdom. This is likely because sunny weather and sunlight have been proven to lift moods.

Another commenter said reading her observations and comments from others made her grateful to be living in Malaysia.

Hany’s posts also made someone wonder whether the surveys rating Scandinavian countries as the happiest in the world were biased.

This led to a discussion explaining that the metrics used may not tell the overall picture of happiness accurately because everyone finds and measures happiness differently.

