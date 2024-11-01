[Watch] Quick-Thinking Firefighters Save Life At Penang Bridge

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 66-year-old woman attempted to jump into the sea from the Penang Bridge.

Fortunately, rescue personnel saved her by throwing a rope for her to grip.

The incident occurred around 3 PM on Thursday (31 October) at the 1.1-kilometre mark of Penang Bridge, heading towards the island from Butterworth.

The woman had parked her car on the bridge before jumping.

According to the Penang Fire and Rescue Department, they received the distress call at 3:30 PM and immediately dispatched rescue teams.

Stuck in the Mud, Saved by the Brave

The woman was found trapped in mud, and rescuers quickly lowered a rope for her to hold onto.

A firefighter, secured by safety ropes, descended from the bridge to rescue the woman.

After considerable effort, she was pulled onto a concrete support structure beneath the bridge.

With assistance from a small fishing boat, she was transported to the Marine Police jetty and handed over to the police for further investigation.

Penang’s Bridge of Sighs

In 2023, there has been a noticeable increase in suicide attempts off the Penang Bridge, prompting public concern and discussions around mental health support in the region.

Calls for installing anti-suicide signs on the Penang Bridge have gained traction, promoting awareness and support hotlines.

Local authorities are implementing measures to discourage individuals from using the bridge as a means to commit suicide, indicating a growing recognition of the mental health crisis.

An AI system is also developed to alert authorities about potential suicide attempts on the bridge, aiming to enable rapid intervention.

This was displayed on the way from Georgetown heading towards the Penang bridge.



It’s a reminder in light of the numerous suicide cases & attempts on the bridge.



Always check on your family & friends to see how they’re doing. It’s hard to see who’s struggling 🙁 pic.twitter.com/NzP52AgvvE — Kael (@KaelSansSouci) June 29, 2022

If you need help or someone to talk to, here’s a list of helplines:

Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service

Tel: 03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392

Talian Kasih

Tel: 15999 or Whatsapp 019-2615999

Befrienders KL

Tel: 03-7627 2929

Website: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia

Talian Buddy Bear (For children, toll-free, 6pm-12am)

Tel: 1800-18-BEAR or 1800-18-2327

FB Messenger: buddybear.humankind

MySejahtera Digital Healthcare

In the app, click on ‘MyMinda.’

