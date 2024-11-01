[Watch] Runner Apak Easily Runs Full Marathon While Carrying 7.5kg Cat Jibek

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In what might be the most wholesome flex in endurance sports, a runner known as Apak is turning heads by competing in marathons with his 7.5-kg Maine Coon mix, Jibek, perched on his shoulders like some feline training weight.

The unlikely duo has become a viral sensation after Apak dropped footage showing him cruising through a recent marathon with his furry companion.

Because apparently, this cat doesn’t just run marathons — it does it with style.

In one particularly wild clip, Apak can be seen feeding his cat mid-race, which might be the bossiest move in marathon history.

While other runners are pounding energy gels, this dude’s hosting a mobile cat café.

Apak shares their adventures on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, attracting a substantial following with engaging content about hiking and exploring nature.

Redefining Fitness Goals

Apak carried his pet cat from start to finish while the cat obediently sat on his shoulders the entire time.

Even more adorably, he would put sunglasses and a hat on the cat during the race to shield it from the strong sunlight.

The most recent race ended with athlete and cat sporting finisher’s medals, proving that sometimes the best training partner has four legs and a tail in a sport known for pushing human limits.

But don’t write this off as a one-time stunt — Apak and Jibek are legitimate endurance athletes, having racked up over 40 trail running medals since 2022.

They’re the Bonnie and Clyde of the ultra-running world if Bonnie was a dude and Clyde was a surprisingly chill cat.

Last year, they gained attention for running the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon 2023.

