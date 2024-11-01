Not Even 30 And This Kelantan Farmer Is Raking In RM400k Monthly

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

What started as a small backyard garden has become a lucrative agricultural venture for 28-year-old Chung Chia Khang, who now earns approximately RM400,000 monthly from his 12-hectare vegetable farm in Lojing Highlands, Gua Musang.

Chung, who goes by Ah Kai, has transformed his initial 1,000-polybag chilli plantation into a thriving agricultural business that produces 40 to 70 tonnes of vegetables monthly.

His farm now cultivates over 100,000 plants, including cabbage, corn, tomatoes, and various leafy vegetables.

The timing couldn’t have been better – skyrocketing vegetable prices in recent years.

The market prices for vegetables have increased by more than 50 per cent compared to the past two years.

The School of Soil

Chung exports much of his produce to Singapore through wholesalers in Cameron Highlands.

The young entrepreneur’s success story began after he completed his secondary education and enrolled in an agricultural course sponsored by the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA).

A modest RM10,000 grant from RISDA’s Additional Economic Activities program helped kickstart his farming journey.

Currently, Chung harvests nearly one tonne of cabbage daily from just 1.2 hectares of his land, demonstrating the potential profitability of modern farming techniques such as fertigation.

Smashing Stereotypes

His success challenges the perception that agriculture is an unprofitable career choice for young people.

Young people have many opportunities if they’re motivated because farming is now a viable business and career.

Yet, even success stories like Chung’s can’t escape agriculture’s persistent demons: wildly fluctuating market prices that can turn profits to pennies overnight, the constant struggle for affordable farmland in an increasingly developed landscape, and the ever-present headache of finding reliable labour in a sector that young locals typically avoid.

The environmental toll adds another layer of complexity – particularly in places like Cameron Highlands, where decades of aggressive farming have left scars.

