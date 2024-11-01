Did A Singaporean Driver Really Switch Plates At A Malaysian Petrol Station? The Truth Is More Complicated

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In today’s episode of social media vigilantism gone wild, a Facebook post by one Kabhi Morgan has set Malaysian keyboards ablaze with accusations of international fuel fraud.

The alleged crime? A Singapore-registered vehicle supposedly playing musical license plates at a local petrol station.

Morgan claims he witnessed the driver swapping Malaysian plates for Singaporean ones after fueling up—a serious accusation that, if true, would amount to criminal fraud.

He claims to have filed a police report and submitted “relevant evidence” to authorities, though none has been publicly verified.

To be fair, Morgan isn’t obligated to share police reports or evidence on social media – that’s a matter between him and law enforcement.

The Plot Twist

But here’s where things get interesting: The photos Morgan posted as “evidence” only show the Singapore plate number. Awkward.

Let’s be real: Fuel price arbitrage between Malaysia and Singapore is a hot-button issue.

Malaysian-subsidized fuel is strictly for Malaysian-registered vehicles, and any attempt to game the system would indeed be illegal.

Several social media users have pointed out that if Morgan’s police report exists and his allegations prove false, he could face legal consequences for making a false report – a detail he might want to consider before his next viral crusade.

While some warn of legal repercussions, others hail Morgan as a patriotic hero and praise his courage in confronting the alleged perpetrator.

It’s the classic social media paradox: one person’s vigilante is another’s false accuser.

Proof in the Pudding

While Morgan’s post has racked up shares faster than a Formula One pit stop, it’s worth pumping the brakes on this particular story.

Without concrete evidence or verification of that claimed police report, this remains more social media theatre than investigative journalism.

The moral of the story? Maybe it’s time we all took a deep breath before hitting that share button.

After all, in the court of public opinion, the burden of proof still matters – even if the drama is too juicy to resist.

Yet Morgan’s accusations struck a nerve for good reason.

The problem of Singaporean vehicles illegally pumping subsidized RON95 fuel has been a long-standing thorn in Malaysia’s side, with countless cases draining government subsidies meant for locals.

Wanna know kenapa Singapura lagi dibenci dari Thailand walau dua2 curi minyak? Simple.



1. Thai tak rasa dia superior dengan Malaysia.



2. Thai modify tangki, bukan henjut ramai2 satu famili.



