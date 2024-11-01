Cameron Highlands Fights Back With 8,950 New Forest Giants

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a bold move to reclaim what illegal farmers stole, Cameron Highlands is quietly orchestrating its own environmental redemption story.

Over the past ten months, more than 8,950 forest trees have been planted where illegal vegetable farms once scarred the protected forest reserves.

Cameron Highlands District Forestry Officer Arifhadi Johari Affandi isn’t just talking about green initiatives – he’s getting his hands dirty.

His team planted 2,300 trees in the Mentigi and Bertam Forest Reserves last month alone, and they’re not stopping there.

The latest mission? A 2.85-hectare restoration project that saw 2,000 native giants – including the majestic Meranti Bukit, Meranti Tembaga, Merbau, and Araucaria – taking root in the Sungai Ichat and Batu Gangan Forest Reserves.

Inside Cameron Highlands’ Fight to Save Its Soul

Arifhadi told Harian Metro that it’s a delicate dance between enforcement and restoration.

From time to time, we conduct restoration programs in Cameron Highlands, especially in encroached areas that were previously used as illegal vegetable farms. After destruction operations are carried out, we will regreen these affected areas

The recent planting session turned into an unlikely community festival, with 160 participants from 17 government departments and agencies showing up to get their hands dirty for the cause.

Aerial view of farmhouses in Cameron Highlands. Since 2001, the region has lost 4.14 thousand hectares of tree cover, contributing to a 6.3% decrease and increased CO₂ emissions due to land use changes for farming. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

But here’s the sobering truth: while 8,950 new trees represent hope, they also stand as silent witnesses to how much forest we’ve already lost to illegal farming.

Each sapling planted is a victory and a reminder of the ongoing battle between preservation and exploitation in Malaysia’s iconic highlands.

The message is clear: Cameron Highlands isn’t just growing trees—it’s growing a future. The question is: Will it be enough to turn the tide?

