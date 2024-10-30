Woman “Forced” By Loan Sharks Into RM100 Loan Despite Backing Out, Had To Pay RM2,900

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A woman in Kuching, Sarawak, who was “forced” to borrow RM100, was demanded to repay RM2,900.

After seeking help from a political party’s lawyer, the loan sharks who had forcefully transferred money to her threatened to burn down the law firm.

The 26-year-old victim, accompanied by Sarawak United People’s Party’s (SUPP) Public Complaints Bureau Director and legal representative Milton Foo, held a press conference.

She explained that due to business cash flow issues, she saw an online loan advertisement on Facebook on 20 September and filled out personal information to learn more details.

The “person in charge” contacted her the next day and requested her IC, bank documents, payslips, and photos for the loan application.

Woman’s Loan Cancellation Request Met With Threats and Doctored Photos

On 22 October, she felt something was wrong and tried to cancel the loan.

However, the lenders proceeded with the transaction against her wishes, forcefully depositing RM100 into her bank account despite her explicit refusal.

The next day, they told me the loan was effective and threatened to expose all my information online unless I paid RM2,900 in cancellation fees.

The victim said these loan sharks have been continuously harassing and threatening her.

They sent her maliciously edited photos, threatening to expose pictures and information about her and her family if she didn’t pay.

Scammers Using Legitimate Company’s Name in Loan Scheme

Furthermore, when the victim sought help at Foo’s law firm, the loan sharks happened to contact and threaten her.

When Foo tried to negotiate and request proper documentation for standard repayment procedures, the perpetrators refused to reveal their identities.

They threatened to burn down his law firm when he questioned if they were scammers.

Foo revealed that preliminary investigations showed the company name provided by the loan sharks belonged to a legitimate company.

Still, the phone number used was different, suggesting a scam syndicate might be misusing the company’s name.

Authorities Urged to Step Up Action Against Loan Scam Syndicates

A police report has been filed on the matter.

At the same time, Foo noted that scam cases are increasing, with many victims suffering financial losses, privacy breaches, and threats to family peace.

Foo has reported multiple cases handled by the Public Complaints Bureau to Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian and calls for more vigorous enforcement from national agencies, particularly Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

He pledged to continue exposing the syndicate’s methods, urging the public and media to participate in revealing scam tactics to prevent more victims.

READ MORE: RM12 Tax Notice Turns Into RM36,500 Scam, Chinese Student Targeted by Fake PDRM App

READ MORE: Controversy Arises As MCA’s Michael Chong Negotiates With Loan Sharks

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.