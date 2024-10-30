[Watch] Well Water “Miracle Cure” At RM50 Per Barrel, Health Ministry To Investigate

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A campsite in Rembau, Negeri Sembilan, has caught the Health Ministry’s attention after claiming its well water therapy can cure various illnesses, including stroke, asthma, and anxiety.

According to screenshots shared by X user @miyauyau, the campsite promotes well water therapy as a health enhancement treatment.

The centre claims an expert developed the therapy.

It also states that its “ionic water therapy” was developed by an expert using two high-tech wells named Reformax and Kinetic, claiming it to be Malaysia’s first such treatment.

hah hari bawak parent pegi gak sini, merepek sembang khasiat air nye ade nano tech, quantum mechanic, collagen, stem cell 😆😆😆😆😭😭, ni jumpe kat tiktok pic.twitter.com/SZlhfVckFh — Zeemuse (@zeemshaari) October 27, 2024

Claims of Miracle Cures at RM50 Per Barrel

The therapy allegedly helps those suffering from multiple conditions, including stroke, asthma, slipped disc, anxiety, depression, acid reflux, and sinusitis.

Each barrel of well water costs RM50, according to social media users.

A video shared online shows staff explaining the treatment to customers.

This well isn’t natural – we dug it. This concept is unique in Malaysia and worldwide. We adopted this concept because ancient people liked bathing in well water, which has special benefits and secrets.

The Health Ministry responded on X, stating they know and take the situation seriously.

Public Skepticism Pours Cold Water on ‘Miracle’ Well Treatment Claims

Many social media users expressed doubt about the claims.

“Doctors and experts study psychology for years in university, yet here they’re treating anxiety and depression with ionic well water,” one commented.

A woman who tried the therapy shared: “I had muscle pain that didn’t improve with prescribed medication. A friend recommended this after seeing it on TikTok. I tried it, but it had zero effect. Just wasted money.”

Others worried about elderly people falling for the claims.

“I’ve seen this in family WhatsApp groups. Many aunties want to try it. It’s frustrating to see such exaggerated claims – it’s just money down the well.”

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.