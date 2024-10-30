Police Recover RM7.2 Million In Johor Tycoon’s Kidnap And Ransom

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Police have recovered RM7.2 million of the RM20 million ransom paid in a high-profile kidnapping case involving a property developer in Johor Bahru.

Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Director, Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, confirmed that the kidnapped victim was a 59-year-old Chinese male.

Mohd Shuhaily said that of the RM7.2 million recovered, authorities seized RM1.95 million and SGD1 million in cash and 400,000 USDT (Tether) in cryptocurrency.

Based on the latest data, the conversion rate of 1 USDT to ringgit is approximately RM4.39.

Police are still tracking down the remaining ransom money.

Top Cops Detail 7-Hour Kidnapping

Mohd Shuhaily made these statements during a press conference at the Johor State Police Headquarters today (30 October).

Bukit Aman CID deputy director DCP Fadil Marsus, Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar, and Johor Criminal Investigation Department (CID) SAC Hoo Chuan Huat were also at the press conference.

Shuhaily stated that the victim was kidnapped from his home in the Johor Bahru area at around 5 AM on 13 October.

It’s believed that after receiving the ransom, the kidnappers released the victim at noon the same day.

The victim later reported the case to the police.

Inside a Three-Tier Kidnapping Ring

On whether the kidnapping motive was related to romantic or business disputes, he said that police are still investigating the motive, as the kidnappers were involved in three different levels of criminal activity.

One group of kidnappers was responsible for planning, another group for the actual abduction, and another group was responsible for collecting the ransom and converting the cryptocurrency.

To date, police have arrested 14 suspects aged between 23 and 58, including a local female suspect who is a relative of the victim. Police are still pursuing other accomplices who remain at large.

Police have also seized one Beretta automatic pistol, 250 bullets, a pair of handcuffs, and other tools used in the crime.

