No Acquittal, Najib Must Enter Defence In RM2.3 Billion 1MDB Case

The High Court dismissed the defence’s argument that the charges against former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak concerning the misappropriation of RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds were invalid.

In delivering his judgment at the end of the prosecution’s case, Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah stated that all 25 charges under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLA) 2001 met the criteria under the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).

Furthermore, Judge Sequerah found that the prosecution witnesses were credible and that there was no evidence of a biased investigation.

According to the charge sheet, Najib, 71, who also served as the former Chairman of Barisan Nasional (BN), allegedly committed the offences while holding the positions of Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

bnyk sangat kes Bossku ni, sampai lupa yang kes 1MDB belum jatuh hukum. kes yang dah jatuh hukum tu kes SIC kan. itu pon dah cukup dahsyat hukuman dari Hakim. kalau semua ni berakhir dengan hukuman tahanan rumah untuk bossku, mengamuk lah rakyat Malaysia. — THALOL (@nrhnsharol) October 30, 2024

Beyond 1MDB: Najib’s Other Legal Battles Loom

In addition to the 1MDB and SRC cases, Najib faces additional money laundering charges involving RM27 million from SRC International.

The trial will commence on 19 May next year before High Court Judge K Muniandy.

Najib is also charged alongside former Treasury Secretary-General Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah in six counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM6.6 billion in government funds related to International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) payments.

This case is scheduled for trial on 14 November before High Court Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin.

Tears and Chants: Najib Supporters Rally Outside Court

More than 200 Najib supporters gathered to provide moral support before the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex as early as 7:30 AM.

At that time, Najib’s supporters, including from his hometown of Pekan, Pahang, were gathered outside the court complex gates.

In addition to gathering, they chanted phrases like ‘Free Najib’ and ‘Free Bossku’, calling for his release in the name of justice.

Some supporters became emotional and were in tears when interviewed by the media.

Some of his loyal supporters, hailed from Pekan, Pahang, Mazenol Jaffar, or as Najib know her as ‘Mak Enon’, together with his husband Jaffar Ishak hopes for Najib to be acquitted.



🎥 Farah Solhi #TMRNews pic.twitter.com/hVOih6Nlwl — The Malaysian Reserve (@TMReserve) October 30, 2024

In a rare occurrence at the Jalan Duta Court Complex, Najib was under the same roof as another former prime minister and political rival, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Dr Mahathir was expected to continue his testimony in his defamation suit against UMNO President, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, regarding the latter’s 2017 statement claiming that the former Prime Minister’s real name was Mahathir a/l Iskandar Kutty.

