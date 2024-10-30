Firdaus Wong Challenges Chinese Kiasu Culture In His New Book

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Chinese Muslim convert preacher Firdaus Wong is releasing an upcoming book titled “Cina ‘Kiasu’ Atau ‘Kiasi’:Tamak Hidup Takut Mati” (Chinese ‘Kiasu’ or ‘Kiasi’: Greedy for Life, Afraid of Death).

The book explores the themes of greed and fear of death among the Chinese, which are often discussed in the context of Chinese societal attitudes.

Kiasu is a Hokkien term that translates to the ‘fear of losing out,’ often manifesting as competitive behaviour aimed at achieving one’s goals or getting ahead of others.

This concept is prominent in Malaysian Chinese communities and relates to the cultural dynamics that encourage competitive behaviour in various aspects of life.

Barbaric’ and ‘Uncivilized’: Challenging Chinese Cultural Attitudes

Wong highlights some points in his upcoming book, citing publications by Xianmen University that are seemingly critical of his own race.

Anyone who did not follow the ‘Chinese way of life’ was considered barbaric or uncivilized. In Hokkien, they called foreigners ‘Fan’, meaning uncivilized people.

The book added that in Hokkien, Malays were also called “Huan-a,” while those who converted to Islam were called “Jip Huan.”

It also raised the question of the origin of the word “Fan” (human) and how it is used in China, Taiwan, Singapore, the Philippines, and even Malaysia.

Proudly Chinese, Openly Critical

The book is set to be published in November, with pre-orders beginning on 1 November.

Wong is known for his insights into Chinese culture and history, and this book promises to delve deeper into the perspectives of Chinese historians and sinologists.

Critics have questioned the motive of Wong in publishing the book, as he has been accused of resentment towards his Chinese community after his conversion to Islam.

However, Wong identifies as a Chinese Muslim rather than claiming to be Malay, despite perceptions from others.

Despite being critical of controversies involving the Chinese community, he has publicly stated he never called himself a Malay.

