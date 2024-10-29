[Watch] Sri Petaling Hawker Caught Using Pole To Mix Chicken Feet For Wonton Noodles

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A wonton noodle seller in Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur, was caught on video using a pole commonly used with a paintbrush or mop to mix chicken feet during food preparation.

The footage went viral online, triggering widespread public condemnation.

“Alamak! No hygiene certificate la,” a social media user commented, highlighting concerns about proper licensing.

While some attempted to make light of the situation, with another user joking, “This is the correct way to cook chicken feet. Feet are always on the ground, mah???”, others took a more serious stance.

“This man is so disgusting… I am sure he has been doing it; it’s just that he was caught red-handed this time. I suggest he close his stall; no one with a sane mind will go there,” another person remarked.

Management Takes Action

In response, the cafe management immediately suspended the stall’s operations pending a comprehensive review of their service standards.

The management has committed to implementing stricter hygiene protocols and improving overall service standards.

We will be working to ensure all operations meet customer expectations before resuming service.

The management also promised to update the situation as their investigation proceeds.

