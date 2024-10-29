Many Applaud UNIQLO’s Seemingly High Base Salary Of RM3,000

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Japanese clothing brand UNIQLO is hiring retail assistants.

The base salary for full-time and contract employees starts at RM3,000.

An X user named “@xhaiex” recently shared the recruitment advertisement, encouraging interested individuals to apply.

According to the advertisement, the brand offers a base salary starting from RM3,000 for full-time and contract employees and an allowance of RM150.

Part-time employees earn an hourly wage between RM12 and RM14.

Gaji uniqlo lagi tinggi dari graphic designer kat Kelantan😂😂 https://t.co/IwKP6sxeVU — Iman Zainuddin (@wanahmad_iman) October 26, 2024

Seasoned Pros Question Their Worth in a Shifting Job Market

Many were surprised by the brand’s high base salary offered for retail assistants, with some even stating that despite working for over 10 years, their base salary does not reach RM3,000.

Some believe that a person with a bachelor’s degree who has been working for years and still earns less than RM3,000 should consider looking for another company, as their current salary is too low.

It’s not about asking you to work for this brand, but it means your company exploits your energy without providing a salary matching your education level.

Others mentioned that the brand’s starting salary is similar to that of a newly graduated project engineer.

READ MORE: 2025 Budget: PLKN Is Back Yo, Minimum Wage To Be RM1,700

READ MORE: PMX’s “Emulate Khazanah” Suggestion On RM3K Minimum Wage For Private Sector Stirs Debate

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.