Guan Gong Festival Attendee Clarifies China Flag Issue, Says Other Countries Also Present

The recent Guan Gong Festival in Johor Bahru has drawn attention after concerns were raised about displaying China’s flag at the parade in Teluk Intan, Perak.

Melaka State Assembly Deputy Speaker Kerk Chee Yee, who attended the festival in JB, shared yesterday that flags from various nations, including Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand, were displayed alongside Malaysia’s national flag.

Kerk said the flags represented delegations from multiple countries that attended the festival, reflecting the international character of the Guan Gong celebrations.

Critics have slammed Kerk’s attendance at the event, claiming it featured “Communist China’s flag.”

Double Standards in the Debate

Kerk asked why people did not criticise the flags of Vietnam and Thailand but only focused on China.

The Ayer Keroh state assemblyman explained that the Jalur Gemilang was also flown at the festival, but it was probably not prominent enough in his earlier post.

He also reasoned that he did not think this would be an issue.

The Guan Gong Festival’s flag drama started when many on social media criticised the waving of China’s flag outside the leaning tower in Teluk Intan, Perak, as seen in a viral TikTok video.

From Battlefield Hero to Divine Protector

The Guan Gong cultural festival is an annual celebration honouring the cultural heritage associated with Guan Gong, the Chinese god of war.

Guan Gong (Lord Guan), also known as Guan Yu, was a late Eastern Han dynasty military general renowned for his loyalty and skills in warfare.

Serving under the warlord Liu Bei during the tumultuous Three Kingdoms era, the red-faced hero wielded a legendary weapon known as the Guandao halberd, adding to his fearsome image.

Besides Guan Gong, Guan Yu is referred to as Emperor Guan (Guan Di) and has various other titles celebrating his legendary status.

He is honoured in Taoist temples and is a spiritual symbol respected in Buddhist and Confucian beliefs.

Malaysian Chinese’s Devotion to the Ancient Chinese Hero

Guan Gong’s worship has spread throughout Southeast Asia, particularly among Chinese diaspora communities, where he is revered as a symbol of loyalty, justice, and protection.

Guan Gong’s followers in Malaysia often participate in processions and rituals to honour him, showcasing their devotion and seeking his blessings for protection and good fortune.

The Guan Di Temple in Kuala Lumpur’s Chinatown, renowned for its beautiful architecture and rich history, is among the most famous locally.

His figure has been popularized through various dramas and movies, including Hong Kong actor Donnie Yen’s portrayal in the 2011 film “The Lost Bladesman.”

