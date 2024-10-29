Carlsberg Golf Classic Concludes With RM2.7 Million Prize Pool

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia’s longest-running amateur golf tournament, the Carlsberg Golf Classic (CGC), wrapped up its 31st edition with Lam Kong Foo and Lee Kok Hua emerging as Gross and Nett Champions, respectively, at the Kota Permai Golf & Country Club.

The tournament, which saw over 3,600 golfers competing across 32 qualifying rounds, concluded with Lam scoring 75 strokes (3 over par) to claim the Gross Championship title.

Both champions were awarded Garmin’s latest devices, including the Venu 3, epix Pro, and Approach Z82.

From Vespas to Mercedes, CGC 2024 Goes Big on Prizes

The 2024 edition, which began in June, featured competitions across multiple states, including Johor, Kedah, Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Putrajaya, Sabah, Sarawak, and Selangor.

This year’s tournament introduced new partnerships with Vespa and Le Botanical while maintaining collaborations with Hap Seng Star and Mercedes-Benz Malaysia, Adidas, TaylorMade, and Garmin.

Premium Hole-In-One prizes raised the stakes, including a Vespa Primavera for qualifying rounds and a Vespa Sprint for the grand finals.

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia and Hap Seng Star offered two Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 units as additional Hole-In-One prizes during the National Finals.

CGC National Finals participants. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Carlsberg’s Commitment to Golf and Responsible Enjoyment Shines Through

Stefano Clini, Managing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia, emphasized the tournament’s significance in strengthening Carlsberg’s position in Malaysia’s golf scene.

What an incredible journey this has been! The Carlsberg Golf Classic is more than

just a tournament—it’s a celebration of friendship, joy, and the spirit of healthy competition. Stefano Clini, Managing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

He added that the company aims to maintain its status as the preferred beer at Malaysia’s top golf clubs.

The tournament concluded with a celebration that included sampling opportunities for Somersby 0.0 and other Carlsberg variants.

Through their #CELEBRATERESPONSIBLY campaign, Carlsberg promotes responsible drinking.

Lam Kong Foo, Gross Champion of the CGC 2024. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

