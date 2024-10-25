[Watch] Teacher Uses English In Online Class, Student Comments: “I’m Malay, Not A Colonizer!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A student dissatisfied with a teacher’s use of English during an online class left a mocking comment that drew criticism from the public.

TikTok user “damie.s” shared a video of a teacher, Fathi Hussein, conducting an online bilingual lesson.

However, a student commented, “I’m Malay, not a colonizer,” sarcastically criticizing the teacher’s use of English.

After seeing the comment, Fathi – a popular tutor recognized for his unique teaching methods and techniques in subjects like Mathematics and Add Mathematics – paused the lesson and addressed the student directly about his remarks.

When you made that comment, what made you feel so superior? Can I know? Did you feel more powerful? Or did it make you feel ‘more Malay’ or superior to others? Or is this the education you’ve received all along?

Student Attitudes and the English Language Debate

Fathi also clarified that he has always used bilingual instruction in his classes.

Social media users flooded the comments section with criticism of the student’s behaviour.

Some noted that today’s students think everything can be turned into a joke, forgetting that paying attention in class is basic etiquette.

Others commented that the students will understand the pain when they reach university, where most instruction is in English.

Many also regret that they now struggle with English-medium instruction in university because they didn’t work hard enough to learn English earlier.

Hahahaha org belajar course English ni gelak je sbb selalu gak org kata kita belajar bahasa penjajah padahal if we want to fight them, we need to know their language dulu lah. Kalau ko tak reti bahasa inggeris, mcm mana nak lawan dorang dlm pelbagai bidang? https://t.co/JyOojPzxGA — Tzuyu Barbie🩵🩷 (@Liyanabright) October 23, 2024

READ MORE: German Man Laments Malaysians Tendency To Speak In English Than Bahasa Melayu

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.