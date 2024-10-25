[Watch] Former MAS Pilot Challenges Stereotypes About Malays And Dogs

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In Malaysia, where cultural sensitivities often shape interactions with dogs, a former Malaysia Airlines (MAS) chief pilot is working to change long-held perceptions within the Malay community.

Datuk Captain Nik Ahmad Huzlan Nik Hussain, speaking to the popular pet Instagram page My Forever Doggo, addressed the common misconception that Malays are inherently hostile towards dogs.

I feel a little bit offended whenever people say something negative about Malays and dogs. Some of them are scared, some of them are unaware and some of them don’t care, but a lot of them actually really really care.

His journey from aviation to animal welfare began unexpectedly when stray dogs appeared at his ATV resort in Janda Baik, Pahang.

From Fear to Compassion

One dog in particular, named Rusty, transformed his perspective entirely.

Last time, I didn’t care about stray dogs. But when I saw Rusty, everything changed.

He also emphasizes that kindness to animals aligns with Islamic teachings.

When people tell me negative things about dogs, they are actually not following the Quran. The Quran already says you must be good to all beings.

The interpretation offers a different perspective from the common narrative about Muslims and dogs, highlighting the distinction between religious teachings and cultural practices.

Dog Food in the Glove Box

Nik Ahmad takes a pragmatic approach to caring for strays while respecting religious boundaries.

At his resort, dogs are natural deterrents against snakes, wild boars, and monkeys.

His commitment extends beyond providing shelter, as he feeds strays during drives.

I always have dog food in my car.

He has also facilitated veterinary care for approximately 15 dogs and hopes to organize community trap-neuter-release programs.

Mission To Change Hearts and Minds

Nik Ahmad’s efforts represent a growing movement within Malaysia’s Malay community to reconcile cultural sensitivities with animal welfare.

By sharing his experience, he hopes to inspire others to overcome prejudices and consider adoption.

Adopt an ugly dog, fix it up, and watch the dog grow beautiful and loved

Such initiatives could help bridge the cultural divide while addressing Malaysia’s stray dog population concerns.

I wanted to talk about this last week tapi sbb kes lain, i lupa.



Senang² mcm tu je kau kata feeder anjing masuk neraka. Laaa yakinnya kau.



Hati dah busuk tu jangan tunjuk, silap hari kau yg masuk neraka pakcik. Orang Melayu Islam yg fikir diri dia terpaling suci ni jijik betul https://t.co/xH6e1WylaY pic.twitter.com/bZe2lLrRER — Samantha Cavill (@samantha_cavill) May 20, 2024

