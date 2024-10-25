Man Shot While Waiting For Child After School In Sibu

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A man was shot at close range by a mysterious gunman while waiting in his car to pick up his child from school.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 PM in an alley along Jalan Wong King Howe in Sibu, Sarawak, near a school.

According to reports, the middle-aged victim was sitting in the driver’s seat when an unidentified gunman approached the vehicle and fired a single shot before fleeing the scene.

It is believed that the right-side window was lowered when the bullet struck the victim’s back before hitting the windshield, causing it to crack.

Bang, Collapse, Sirens: Anatomy of an Attempted Murder

After being shot in the back, the injured man opened his car door seeking help but collapsed by the roadside.

Many students and parents were present at the scene but initially mistook the loud noise for a car accident or tyre burst.

A passerby who heard the gunshot discovered the injured victim and immediately contacted the police and hospital.

The victim was rushed to the hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment.

The Ghost of Sibu’s Past: A Shooting Awakens an Old Reputation

The Star reported that Sibu district police chief, Asst Comm Zulkipli Suhaili, confirmed the incident and stated that investigations are ongoing while the victim receives medical treatment.

Police have classified the case under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder and are hunting for the suspect.

The brazen shooting has reignited local concerns about public safety in Sibu, with social media commentators reviving the town’s notorious “Wild West” nickname.

Sibu has been labelled as such due to perceptions of lawlessness, particularly concerning gang activity and notable murder cases.

There are ongoing efforts to change Sibu’s image and reduce its association with crime, aiming for a safer community.

