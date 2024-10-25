Friends Order Wagyu Steak, Civil Servant Feels The Pain After RM3,000 Promotion Dinner

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A civil servant promoted from Grade 54 to Jusa C was pressured by six friends to celebrate with dinner.

For context, the salary for Grade 54 ranges from RM6,740 to RM13,583, while Jusa C has a minimum salary of RM7,189.63.

To his surprise, four friends shamelessly ordered the most expensive Wagyu steaks, shocking him with a RM3,000 bill at checkout.

A Facebook user named Zainuddin Omar recently shared about his engineer friend’s unforgettable experience when the friend insisted on a celebratory dinner after his promotion.

When someone gets promoted, friends usually pressure that person to treat them to a meal. My friend couldn’t refuse and ended up taking six friends to a famous steakhouse.

Costly Obligation as Friends Order Premium Wagyu

After looking at the menu, four friends ordered the most expensive wagyu steaks at RM600 each, while the other two felt embarrassed and only ordered RM60 steaks.

In the end, his friend’s wallet “bled heavily,” forcing him to pay a bill of up to RM3,000.

He complained to me about why his friends would treat him this way, saying that spending RM3,000 on one meal was very wasteful.

Zainuddin also shared a similar experience when he invited friends to eat at a “pan mee” (Chinese noodle dish) restaurant.

Prawns, Squid, and Betrayal

His friend ordered the largest prawn and extra-large squid, while he only ordered chicken.

At checkout, he was shocked by the expensive bill.

He explained that he wasn’t being stingy but didn’t expect his friend to be so inconsiderate.

Zainuddin also advised everyone not to exploit friends’ generosity or friendships.

