[Watch] Alice Chang Is Pregnant With ‘Datuk Seri’s’ Child: “My Relationship With Boyfriend Is Good”

Alice Chang, the sister of the infamous Adeline Chang, suddenly revealed that she is pregnant with a “Datuk Seri’s” child.

She made the revelation earlier today (24 October) when accompanying her elder sister at the Sepang Sessions Court.

Alice claimed the child she was carrying belonged to a prominent figure, causing a stir.

She also told the media that she maintains a good relationship with her boyfriend and pointed out that the child she’s carrying belongs to a “Datuk Seri”.

The impromptu media session ended as abruptly as it began, with Alice walking away to rejoin her sister, both women making their way through the courthouse doors.

Courtroom Chaos: Lost-in-Translation Moment

Meanwhile, her sister was fined RM7,000 after pleading guilty to posting offensive content involving a minor on social media.

Adeline was charged under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of one year’s imprisonment, a fine of up to RM50,000, or both.

The court had to pause the hearing while waiting for an available interpreter after the 24-year-old expressed difficulty following the proceedings conducted in Malaysia’s national language.

This was despite Adeline’s previous assurance to her lawyer Muhammad Rhastdan Abdul Wahab that she could understand Malay sufficiently to participate in the court session.

